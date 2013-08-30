Honoring our bravest

The Shelter Island Fire Department is creating a team to participate in the “Tunnel to Towers” run on September 29, retracing the footsteps of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.

On September 11, 2001, firefighter Stephen Siller had gotten off the late shift in Brooklyn. He was on his way to play golf with his brothers when his scanner told of the first plane hitting the Twin Towers. He called his wife Sally to tell her he would be late because he had to help those in need. He returned to get his gear. When Stephen drove his truck to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, it was already closed to traffic. With sixty pounds of gear strapped to his back, he ran through the Tunnel, hoping to meet up with his own company.

The 3.5 mile run starts in Brooklyn and ends at the Freedom Tower. Monies raised honor the legacy of love given by Stephen Siller, FDNY, who laid down his life on 9/11, by “doing good” in his name. The mission is to follow Stephen’s footsteps through support of children who have lost a parent, firefighters, and military who have been seriously injured and sacrifice their quality of life in the line of duty. “Hope for Warriors” is a benefactor of this foundation. Our team will be running to honor the sacrifices of not only the fire department, the Shelter Island Police Department , Emergency Medical Services, but of Joey Theinert as well.

We are asking for help to raise money in memory of this heroic firefighter who ran towards disaster while others were running away. Our team goal is $1000.

Our direct link to the SIFD page is: http://www.t2trun.org//campaign/display/profile.do?campaignId=23370

We are asking for anyone interested in joining the team to sign up by September 6 to allow time to secure transportation. All are welcome to join the SIFD team.