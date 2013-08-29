Four arrests, 20 tickets on this week’s police blotter



Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following a police investigation, Edward Brennan, 20, of Sea Cliff, New York was arrested on Monday, August 19 at 8:40 p.m. on Peconic Avenue and charged with obstructing government administration and resisting arrest. He was given a field appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance.

Luis A. Ramirez, 43, of New York City was stopped by police on West Neck Road on Saturday, August 24 at about 2:30 a.m. for failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Ramirez was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $500.

Larisa Abdulaev, 35, of New York City was stopped by police on South Ferry Road on Sunday, August 25 at 11:45 p.m. for failure to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested for DWI. Ms. Abdulaev was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

On Monday, August 26 at about 4 p.m., Thomas C. Higgins, 20, of Shelter Island was arrested on South Ferry Road and charged with DWI. He was arraigned in Justice Court with Judge Rosenblum on the bench and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

David S. Alterman, 39, of New York City was ticketed in Smith’s Cove on August 10 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel.

Charles Harrington, 27, of Shelter Island was given three summonses on New York Avenue on August 19 for driving an uninspected, uninsured vehicle with no registration

On August 20, Molly A Piekut, 34, of Riverhead was ticketed on South Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Gary B. Friedman, 51, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 20 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Manuel E. Leon Vallodolid, 28, of East Hampton was given two summonses on South Ferry Road on August 20 for failure to keep to the right and unlicensed operation.

Marc Jean E. DiMaggio, 43, of Miami, Florida was ticketed off Crescent Beach on August 21 for not carrying a valid boat registration certificate.

Edmund M. Bondy, 63, of Holbrook was ticketed on North Ferry Road on August 21 for a cellphone violation.

Jesus Fuentes, 49, of Flanders was given a speeding ticket on New York Avenue on August 22 — 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Jan-Siegfried Gruning, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio was given two summonses on August 22 for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone — and for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Max Michael Chautin, 24, of Northport was given a ticket for failure to stop at the stop sign at Stearns Point and West Neck roads and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Marc B. Levy, 42 of Livingston, New Jersey was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 25 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On August 25, Gary A. Light, 38, of New York City was given a summons on South Ferry Road for speeding — 54 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Robert C. Anderson, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida was given a summons in the Green Lawns on August 25 for operating a boat at an imprudent speed.

Gerard P. Chasteen, 52, of St. James was ticketed on August 25 for docking his boat at a private dock in Shanty Bay without the owner’s permission.

Jeffrey M. Reiter, 46, of Shelter Island was issued three summonses on North Ferry Road on August 26 for not wearing a seatbelt and for driving without insurance and with a suspended/revoked registration.

TCOs issued 17 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Cyclists Paula and Donald Farrier of St. Albans, New York were involved in a bicycle accident on August 20 on Peconic Avenue. Both were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Rider Moschetta of Shelter Island reported on August 20 that someone had opened a door into the driver’s-side quarter panel of his vehicle, which was parked in the Chase Bank parking lot. The damage was minor.

Also on the 20th, Bruno D. Laurentino of Selden reported that a vehicle driven by Joseph Murphy of Shelter Island had backed into his vehicle while it was parked in a lot on North Ferry Road.

Robert Bulter of Trumbull, Connecticut reported on August 21 that while attempting to anchor his boat, the keel hit a rock in Dering Harbor, throwing a passenger forward onto the boat’s rail. The passenger was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Carl R. Lefort of Westhampton Beach was delivering newspapers on August 24 when he attempted to back further up a driveway on South Menantic Road, hitting a parked vehicle. The impact caused a person standing by the vehicle to fall, causing pain to the head and back. There was no damage to either vehicle.

On August 25, Frank L. Bonaccorso of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road, turning westbound onto Jaspa Road, when he hit an oncoming vehicle, driven by Mary E. Northridge of New York City. Both vehicles had to be towed, with major damage to the front end of Ms. Northridge’s vehicle and the driver’s-side front of Mr. Bonaccorso’s.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of petit larceny was reported following the Fire Department’s chicken BBQ on August 20.

A caller reported a motorist driving erratically on August 20. Police located the driver in the North Ferry line. Following an interview, no further action was taken.

A limb fallen across a Center roadway was reported on August 20; the Shelter Island Highway Department cleared the road.

An anonymous caller reported fireworks in the Center on August 21; police patrolled the area with negative results.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on August 21, almost being hit by traffic. The caller followed the dog; police let the dog into its residence and notified the owner.

A Menantic resident reported a person on the property on August 21; police determined the person was with an organized group, the Citizens Campaign.

Following a hang-up call, a Hay Beach resident requested an extra patrol on August 21.

An extra patrol was also requested on August 21 by a Cartwright resident, who was advised by police to obtain an order of protection.

A HiLo resident told police on August 22 that there was a large snake in the basement. Police retrieved the snake and destroyed it.

On August 22, an old Lab dog was found on a front porch in the Center. Police put the dog in the town kennel; it was later returned to a relative of the dog’s owner.

The Gardiner’s Bay Country Club advised police on August 22 that a DJ would be performing outdoors for a golfing dinner. At 9:20 p.m. there was an anonymous complaint about the loud music; the volume was lowered.

On August 23 a caller reported a case of menacing.

A case of petit larceny was reported on August 23 in the Heights; a second case was reported on the same date on Ram Island.

A caller told police on August 23 about floating debris in water off the Heights; it was removed.

At 1:37 a.m. on August 24, loud noise was reported at the Dory. Several patrons were yelling inside; the front door was closed by staff.

Also on the 24th, loud music was reported in a Harbor View neighborhood and people talking loudly in another Harbor View location. A party was brought inside in response to the latter.

At 12:06 a.m. on August 25, a caller complained about loud music at an outdoor party in the Center. The music was turned down.

A sick raccoon was put down by police in the West Neck area on August 24.

On August 24, a marine unit noticed a boat in the West Neck area that appeared to be unstable; it was carrying 10 people on board. Police spoke to the operator who dropped off two of the passengers and was given a warning by police.

A complaint about trespassing on a Mashomack beach was received on August 25. Police located three people on the beach below the high tide line — not a violation.

A petit larceny was reported on Shell Beach on August 25.

On August 26, two dogs were reported at large in the Center in separate calls — both were returned to their owners, one with a warning.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm at a Ram Island residence on August 22. A steaming pot of lobsters may have set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26.