Read this week's featured letter to the editor

Target practice

To the Editor:

It appears that when one has exhausted the letters to the editor format as a means to personally attack our elected officials one can now purchase space in the Reporter to satisfy a need to continue to be combative.

At the present time Christine Lewis and two other board members are the targets. Who will be next? Anyone who has a difference of opinion?

We all have the right to disagree and to hopefully express our opinions whether for or against an issue. Having read in the letters policy that “Letters will be rejected or edited for libelous or malicious content,” I am left wondering about the content of past letters and a current paid article. Are they lacking in maliciousness? I think not.

One of the gifts of living on Shelter Island is a respectful sense of community that most work hard to nurture. These personal attacks do the Island a disservice. I cringe when I think how this abusive language impacts on the young people, especially those whose family members are maligned.

Complain, please do. Malign, please don’t.

ELEANOR OAKLEY

Shelter Island