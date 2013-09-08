Falling branch strikes vehicle on North Ferry Road

Three people escaped serious injury Friday morning when their Volvo SUV was struck by a tree limb on North Ferry Road across from Bridgehampton National Bank shortly before 11:30 a.m. The family was driving north from Sag Harbor heading for a vacation in Vermont when the accident happened.

Their identities have not been made public.

The windshield on the passenger side was smashed and there was minor damage to the bicycle rack atop the vehicle.

A mother and teenage daughter were treated at the scene by Shelter Island Ambulance Corps members while the father was making arrangements to get the vehicle towed and get a rental vehicle so that they can continue their trip later Friday or Saturday.

jlane@timesreview.com