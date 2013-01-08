Editorials: Cricket, conservation, baseball and service

This past weekend the Mashomack Preserve and the Shelter Island Cricket Club held events that contributed to making Shelter Island a place that stays in the mind as memories of what summer days and evenings are all about.

In addition to the fun, glamour and opportunity to socialize, much needed funds were raised through the hard work of the staff and volunteers at Mashomack and the SICC. Combined with the generosity of those who participated on a perfect July afternoon and evening made it a special day, one of many this summer.

Mashomack has been around for awhile, taking its rightful place as one of the jewels of the Island in any season. It had much to celebrate at its 30th annual dinner dance on the Manor’s grounds. The theme was “Soaring Over Mashomack: Three Decades of Conservation,” and raised several hundred thousand dollars.

The Cricket Club has only graced us for two years. We raise a toast — preferably with a Pimms Cup, the English summer libation — to this group of expatriates from all corners of the British Empire who put on an exciting show of the great English sport at the Island Boatyard Saturday. In addition, there was a traditional “fête“ with kids’ games and bake sales and good solid food and drink. Numbers aren’t completely in to be tallied, but preliminary figures show more than $15,000 was raised for the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps, a nice increase over last year’s contributions to one of our key first responders.

A special shout out goes to SALT restaurant for catering the event and contributing a sizeable donation.

Baseball and a farewell to the boys of summer

Another contributor making the summer one to remember is the Shelter Island Bucks baseball team and all of its supporters. Although the team missed out securing a spot in Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League playoffs, the athletes — college-age young men from across the country — played hard and attracted many hard-core fans. Several nights a week for two months Fiske Field was alive with the sounds and sights of America’s summer game.

Cori Cass, the Bucks general manager, had nothing but praise for the Islanders who supported their baseball team through good times and bad. He was quick to speak about the generosity Islanders gave to the young men — some who had never been to the Northeast — not only by cheering them on, but making them welcome in our community. Many found work to pay expenses with the help of Island businesses and all stayed with “host” families who took them in and provided a secure home base while living on the Island.

In addition, the fans were, Mr. Cass said, the best in the league and they proved it, with the Bucks being the most successful team financially in the HCBL.

The season was too short, not just because of the team not progressing to the next level, but for not having the players among us this summer for just a little longer.