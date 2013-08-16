Editorial for the week



The Town Board decided on Friday to wait eight months to make a decision. And that might not be a bad decision.

The board voted unanimously for a time out to determine if underground sprinkler systems are draining the aquifer and/or introducing seawater into wells.

It’s been noted that the board can make a decision any time within the eight month moratorium period to rule thumbs up or down on irrigation systems. But it would be a surprise if the board acted before the time limit is up in May.

With the clock ticking, steps the board will take to investigate the issue bear watching.

The local law, passed in September 2003 when the town was in a water emergency, banned the installation of all new sprinkler systems to protect the quantity and quality of water in the Island’s aquifer. But the law allowed those already in use to remain for 10 years. That sunset provision was coming due September 1 when the existing systems would be seriously restricted on water use.

The argument has now been joined. One side believes banning the installation or use of automatic sprinkler systems will unnecessarily hurt their businesses, such as landscapers and realtors. Some homeowners fear the value of their properties will sink if they have brown lawns, and don’t have a reliable and expensive irrigation system inground as another attraction to boost a better price from buyers.

And there are those who look at it not so much from a practical aspect as a political one, believing government must be restrained from meddling in citizens’ decisions. We saw this point of view forcefully argued in the so-called “dark skies” legislation that took months to conclude.

The other side, in favor of letting the law stand banning inground systems, believes the legislation was proposed and voted on in good faith and judgment. Straining the aquifer is rolling the dice with not just today’s quality of life but also the future of the Island, they say. Climate change that breeds droughts; land development turning open space into water-hogging residences; and neighbors who water properties even in the rain, will make our Island, if not a desert, then a place where the only water to use will be trucked in, the argument goes.

Statistics are cited that 1,000 square feet of lawn requires about 2,400 gallons of water a month to stay green.

Those who say inground systems harm no one and have zero effect on the environment wield a powerful weapon in their arsenal: time and progress. Since 2003, they say, technology has changed the way we water our lawns, with efficient systems spraying water only when it’s needed; shutting down automatically during the rain; using much less pressure and wasting less water while doing the job of keeping grass healthy.

With a new, independent and comprehensive study to investigate the issues being proposed, the board is moving in the right direction to finally come to a decision on how we use — and waste — water on Shelter Island.