Dering Harbor trustees mull inter-municipal initiative

Dering Harbor Village Mayor Tim Hogue told the Dering Harbor Board of Trustees at its meeting on Saturday, August 17 that East End towns and villages were being asked to consider establishing a committee, composed of representatives from each municipality, which would track grant opportunities and influence regulations related to the Peconic Estuary Program.

Towns would contribute $7,500 annually to hire a coordinator; villages would be assessed $3,000. Membership would be on a year-to-year basis.

Given the small size of the village budget, the mayor said this fee would push the budget over the 2-percent cap mandated by the state. He has calls out to several village mayors — North Haven, Sag Harbor and Greenport for starters — and will report back to the board on what the thinking is about joining this new inter-municipal committee.

While there was support for ensuring the health of the estuary, some concern was expressed about adding another layer of bureaucracy to the effort.

Mr. Hogue said he’s not ready “to opt out yet,” but wants to hear from other villages first.