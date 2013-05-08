Comedy classic screening at Cinema 114

We will present “The Sunshine Boys” on Wednesday, August 7. This 1975 comedy is based on a Neil Simon play and stars George Burns and Walter Matthau as Lewis and Clark, two legendary cronies from the old vaudeville stage.

Lewis (Burns) is retired and lives with his daughter in New Jersey. Clark (Matthau) lives in New York and is still looking for work. His agent gets him auditions when she can, but his abrasive manner usually costs him the part.

They are brought together for the revival of their famous vaudeville act, “The Doctor Is In.” The scene in which they try to re-create the setting for their skit is very, very funny.

Running time: 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Refreshments will be served. Showtime is at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Bring a friend.