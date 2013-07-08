Column: The Grumpy Grammarian is back

I do believe I’ve mellowed somewhat since this column first appeared in July 2011.

I no longer wave the flag of grammatical righteousness when I hear:

• My friend say she feels badly. It’s common usage anyway, and I wish her well.

• My 61-year-old son says, “Me and Joan were married last Sunday.” He’s been making the same mistake since he was 6.

• A knock at the front door, and the answer to my query, “Who’s there?” is, “It’s me.”

If the subject of your sentence doesn’t agree with the verb in number, so what. Nobody is perfect.

Or if there are less donations to your November campaign account, there is a problem for your treasurer. There should be fewer since he can count the checks.

Two grammatical lapses still get my goat. “Irregardless” is not, nor has it ever been, a word, irregardless of what you say.

And you need the possessive case for the noun that precedes a gerund (the “ing” form of a verb).

Still, in the news this week is the diplomatic fallout from Snowden’s being granted temporary asylum in Russia, “Snowden’s” is a noun in the possessive case. “Being” is the gerund form of the verb “to be.” Got it?

I did not have time to contact Dorothy Seiberling, our “Finicky Anti-Faddist,” to ask her to write her column this month. We met at the IGA not too long ago, and she was genuinely upset by a verbal mannerism currently being overused here on the Rock.

Let’s hope she’ll be on board in September.