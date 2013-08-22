A look back: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Blackout was brief and mostly painless on Island

The Great North American Blackout that crippled many big cities in August of 2003 affected the Island, but not nearly as severely as it did other places. Island power was restored to about two thirds of Shelter Island within three hours and to the rest of the Island about five hours later. There were no serious emergencies in the time power was out, according to Chief Jim Read. But the sudden blackout sent Islanders scurrying for batteries, flashlights, candles and other supplies. The Fire Department responded to only one call, an alarm at the school where the generator was emitting smoke due to repeatedly being turned on and off. Eastern Long Island Hospital fared well because it’s on the Greenport Village grid that has its own power and was out for only a short time, during which the hospital operated on its own generator. Southampton Hospital had gone to its own generator prior to the blackout because there had already been heavy usage that day, prompting Long Island Power Authority to ask the hospital to switch on its generator.

POSTSCRIPT: This summer, LIPA is installing a new cable to replace one damaged during Superstorm Sandy. But the company has also brought out large generators to serve in an emergency in case the new lines aren’t in place and there’s a sudden need for more power to the Island.

20 YEARS AGO

Who really knows what the Greens mean?

Although the Green Party took root much earlier in other countries, it was in 1984 that it began to make inroads in the United States. In August 1993, Walter “Skip” Mendler, a spokesman for the international political party, spoke to Quakers on Shelter Island, telling them that if they agree that there’s a need to change their way of thinking and acting to preserve the planet, they are “probably Green.” At the time, the party cast a wide net to encompass not only ecological issues, but also social justice, feminism, racial harmony and non-violence, Mr. Mendler said.

POSTSCRIPT: While most Islanders give voice to wanting to preserve all that makes this Island special, Herb Stelljes, a spokesman for the town’s Green Options Advisory Committee, has been known to wonder why he can’t get more support for ideas he believes are vital to preserving the environment. At the recent public forum to discuss delaying the ban on automatic underground irrigation systems, there were far more who wanted to see the ban eliminated than those making pleas for what they saw as the need to guarantee clean water on Shelter Island.

30 YEARS AGO

From chicken barbecue to country fair

For many years, the annual firefighters chicken barbecue and country fair have been scheduled for back to back weekends in August. But back in 1983, the two events were sponsored by different groups so the preparation and operation of the popular events was more balanced. The chicken barbecue was the main fund raiser for the Shelter Island Fire Department while the Center Fire Department presented the country fair. At this time 30 years ago, the Heights firefighters had fed 2,500 people at their annual event while the Center firefighters were setting up for their country fair.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, there is a single Shelter Island Fire Department where members served 1,918 people last Saturday, finished their cleanup and began prepping for this weekends Country Fair at the Center Firehouse. Both events continue to be wildly popular with community residents.

40 YEARS AGO

Dollars that talk

A movement to raise money to garner support for a New York State constitutional amendment to establish a separate country embracing the five East End towns was under way in 1973 when voters embraced the idea of getting so called “big government” off their backs. At issue was tax money paid to Suffolk County that many complained went to support projects and developments west of the East End. Creation of a Peconic County would give East End residents a real say in the manner in which they save the economy of the agricultural and resort-oriented area.

POSTSCRIPT: Fast forward 40 years and the East End is still part of Suffolk County with a number of loud voices still complaining that taxes are a one-way street with more going west than coming east. They continued to call for creation of a Peconic County.