4 arrests, 5 tickets on Island blotter this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Sean P. Cronin, 27, of Shelter Island was arrested on an arrest warrant on Saturday, August 10 at about 8:20 p.m., following a police investigation into a complaint of petit larceny — $700 in cash stolen from a residence last April 7. Mr. Cronin was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and was remanded to Suffolk County jail after failing to post $1,000 cash bail.

Following a boating investigation, Stanley C. Gale, 62, of Huntington was arrested on Saturday, August 10 at about 7:30 p.m. for “obstructing governmental administration” in the 2nd degree. He was released on $250 station house bail and given an appearance ticket for Justice Court at a later date.

On Sunday, August 11 at about 1:50 a.m., William L. Farnan, 39, of Summit, New Jersey was arrested on Manwaring Road and charged with failure to keep to the right, to stay in lane and to signal a turn. Following the traffic stop, he was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of open alcohol in a vehicle. Mr. Farnan was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,000 bail.

At the same time, Lauren A. Berancchio, 25, of West Hempstead was stopped on Behringer Road for failure to keep to the right and stay in lane and was subsequently charged with DWI. The defendant was arraigned in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Jason J. Egan, 26, of Lindenhurst was driving on New York Avenue on August 7 when he was ticketed for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On August 8, Earl J. Reiter, 51, of Shelter Island was given three summonses on North Ferry Road for operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle and for driving without insurance.

Miles A Ronbeck, 20, of Manhasset was given a ticket on North Ferry Road on August 9 for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn.

Gabriel S. Meeks, 20, of Virginia Beach, Virginia was given a summons on August 9 for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On August 10, David M. McDermott, 76, of Palm Beach, Florida was ticketed off Crab Creek for operating an unregistered/undocumented boat.

TCOs issued 27 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Judith Scattone of Riverhead reported that while her vehicle was parked on Grand Avenue on August 8, it was struck on the front bumper by a vehicle driven by Nancy Ivers of Shelter Island. There was minor damage to the license plate of Ms. Scattone’s vehicle.

On August 9, Edward M. Doyle of West Babylon was driving westbound on North Ferry Road when a tree branch fell and landed on his windshield and roof, causing over $1,000 in damage.

At the same time, also on North Ferry Road, a tree branch landed on the roof of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey C. Peters of Sag Harbor, who was traveling westbound. The windshield and sunroof were shattered, causing over $1,000 in damage.

William M. Birch of Shelter Island told police on August 9 that a vehicle driven by Cynthia M. Godsoe of Brooklyn backed into his vehicle while it was parked on Rocky Point Road. In the minor accident, there was a 2-inch scratch to the left side of the rear bumper of his car; no damage was reported to the driver’s car.

OTHER REPORTS

A 16-foot Whaler was reported missing from its mooring on August 6; it was found on the Gardiner’s Bay-side of Little Ram Island. The owner was advised to secure the boat and wait until day-time high tide for it to refloat.

An extra patrol and speed enforcement was requested by a Center caller on August 6, who complained of vehicles speeding near his residence.

On August 6, police responded to a report of a possible case of trespassing.

A beagle was reported at large in the Center on August 7. The dog was put in the town kennel and the owner given a warning. On August 12, a black Lab puppy was loose in Hay Beach; police returned the dog to its owner with a warning.

The fumes from a truck left running in the Heights bothered a caller on August 7. Police spoke to the foreman who agreed to shut off the engine when it wasn’t needed to run a vacuum.

On August 7, police received a complaint from a Menantic caller about the possible illegal burning of debris and a neighbor’s floodlights. With reference to the latter, the caller was referred to the Building Department.

On August 8, a caller reported that a dog had gotten into a chicken coop in Cartwright and was attacking the chickens. The dog’s owner said a workman had apparently left a door open; she was advised she would be given a summons if the dog was at large again.

Police followed up on the use of a stolen phone on August 8.

On August 9, a West Neck caller reported a “ding” on the passenger-side front door and a scratch on the driver’s-side door of his vehicle.

Also on August 9, a marine unit anchored a 30-foot catamaran, which was adrift off Tarkettle and then fetched up on its own mooring. The owner was notified.

A caller told police he was being “menaced” during a argument in the Heights on August 10. According to the police report, the complaint was unfounded and the caller advised not to return to the premises or he would be subject to arrest.

A Ram Island caller reported a possible fire on August 10; the SIFD responded. The fire turned out to be barbecue flames seen through the woods.

Loud music at the Dory was reported at 12:12 a.m. on August 10. The open doors at the back of the restaurant were closed immediately.

At the same time on August 11, another complaint was received about loud music at Sunset Beach. The manager told police he would lower the volume and turn off the outside speakers.

At 2:40 a.m. on August 11, an anonymous caller complained of people talking loudly on a roadway in South Ferry Hills. They were advised to talk quietly.

In another complaint on that day, a caller reported loud music in the Center at 5:30 p.m. Police found the volume at a child’s birthday party to be at a reasonable level. After a second person called in, police used a noise meter to measure noise levels at both callers’ property lines; all measured under 50 decibels.

An injured deer was reported in Menantic on August 11. Police searched the area with negative results.

Police responded to a report of a “suspicious person” at a Center residence on August 11; a search of the residence confirmed the person was no longer there.

A case of petit larceny was reported at a Hay Beach residence on August 11.

Police investigated a report of marijuana use in the West Neck area on August 11; the report was unfounded.

On August 12, a downed tree blocked a roadway on Ram Island; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

Also on the 12th, a disabled vehicle blocked a lane of traffic in the Center. The vehicle blew an oil line and the roadway was covered in oil. The SIHD also responded and spread absorbent on the roadway.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms on August 10 and 11. Two of them were false alarms at residences on Ram Island; a third at La Maison Blanche was caused by a power problem with the air conditioning system.

Police found that the premises were secure at a Center residence, where a burglary alarm was set off on August 6.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12. A team responded to an aided case on August 8 but medical attention was refused.

One person was medivaced by Suffolk County Police helicopter from Westmoreland to Stony Brook University Hospital on August 6.