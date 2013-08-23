23 tickets on this week’s Island police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Lynn D. King, 59, of Manhasset was driving on North Ferry Road on July 30 when she was stopped by police for speeding — 49 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Brendan T. Clements, 31, of Freeport was given a ticket on North Ferry Road on July 30 for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn.

Joseph C. Divello, 26, of Mattituck was given two summonses on July 31 on New York Avenue for failure to keep to the right and for speeding — 46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On August 2, Pablo Ajcuc, 23, of Riverhead was ticketed on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation, making an improper turn without a signal and driving with inadequate brake lights.

Geoffrey B. Miles, 53, of Greenport was ticketed on Grand Avenue for driving and using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Roody W. Harris, 31, of Shelter Island was given three summonses on August 3 on North Ferry Road — driving with inadequate lights, unlicensed operation and failure to notify the DMV of an address change.

On August 3, Eric Demarchelier, 64, of New York City was given a summons on North Ferry Road for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Jonathan S. Higley, 28, of Boston, Massachusetts was ticketed off Crescent Beach on August 4 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 500 feet of a swimming area.

Chrisanthy M. Tice, 52, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on August 4 on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Adrien Alain Angelvy, 31, of Brooklyn was ticketed on August 4 on West Neck Road for unlicensed operation.

On August 4, Ram K. Sundaram, 46, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road for driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle and for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Juan R. Torres, 28, of Shelter Island was given two summonses on North Ferry Road on August 4 for driving an unregistered vehicle and for unlicensed operation.

Also on August 4, Lewis M. Sall, 24, of Greenwich, Connecticut was stopped on New York Avenue for speeding — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Balwinder Singh, 28, of Maspeth was given a summons for “unauthorized lights” while driving on New York Avenue on August 5.

TCOs issued 33 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 30, Kenneth E. Capon of Shelter Island drove into the rear end of an unoccupied trailer, parked on Congdon Road, belonging to Liberty Lawn & Landscaping. There was extensive damage to the trailer and the front end of Mr. Capon’s vehicle.

Thomas A. Carr of Shelter Island reported on July 31 that he was making the turn near the Center’s traffic circle and Town Hall when his vehicle was hit by an object that came from the Highway Department’s “string trimming” in the area. His passenger-side window was shattered, causing damage estimated at under $1,000.

On July 31, Jean Dorcena of Westbury backed a company truck into a privet hedge in Dering Harbor. There was minor damage to the hedge, none to the vehicle. Arrangements were made to repair the damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on July 30 that there were numerous boats parked on a town landing in Silver Beach. Police found two boats left illegally with no names, and one unregistered boat trailer. Removal notices were placed on two canoes.

A Center caller reported a smell of burning rubber in the residence on July 30. The Shelter Island Fire Department was unable to locate a fire but advised the caller to unplug electronics in the basement.

On July 30, a Silver Beach resident complained about boat trailers stored on town property. Police called the owners and told them to move the trailers.

Also on July 30, police responded to a report of an incident involving juveniles.

A motorist requested radar enforcement on July 31 after reporting almost being hit by a speeding vehicle in the Center. A second request for a patrol was received from a Ram Island resident on July 31.

Police investigated a report of a diesel fuel oil spill around a dock area in Cartwright that extended into a creek. The spill was reported to the DEC; by the next day the spill was 95 percent dissipated.

A downed limb blocked a roadway in Hay Beach on July 31; the SIHD removed it.

The SIPD assisted the Sag Harbor police on July 31 with an SLA investigation.

On July 31 at around 1:40 a.m., loud noise was reported at the Chequit, caused by a gathering on the outside patio. The bartender was requested to quiet down the patrons.

On August 2, a dog was reported missing by its owner. The dog was located and brought into police headquarters. The owner was notified to pick up the dog and warned that if the dog got loose again, she would get a summons.

On the same day, police returned a dog at large to its owner, along with a copy of the town’s code on dogs off leash.

Police received two calls on August 2 about a vehicle “driving all over the road” in the Heights. The driver was located and given a field sobriety test. The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A complaint about loud music at La Maison Blanche was called in at about 1:25 a.m. on August 4; the manager lowered the volume. At 1:45 a.m. that evening, police received a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach. When police arrived, the music was being shut down and the bar closed for the evening.

A second complaint about music at Sunset Beach was received on August 4. Police took sound measurements at five locations, four of which were not in violation. The fifth was the area directly in front of the sidewalk bar, but the sound level could not be determined due to excessive background noise.

Also on August 4, there was a complaint at 3:45 p.m. about music at the Chequit. The level of the music played by a steel drum musician did not appear to be in violation, according to the police report.

A marine unit assisted a sailor who had run out of fuel off Mashomack on August 3.

Police received a report that smoke was coming from the overheated port engine of a 36-foot trawler off Ram Island on August 4. A towing company was called.

On August 4, police assisted the East Hampton police in making boat stops north of Northwest Creek. One overloaded boat was stopped, resulting in a boating-while-intoxicated arrest by the East Hampton police.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at a Center residence on August 4. The cause was confirmed as a burner puff back.

A marine unit responded to a report of a sunken sailboat that was washed ashore in Menantic on August 4. The boat was towed to a dock in Westmoreland.

On August 4, police received a complaint about jet skiers in the swimming area at Crescent Beach. They were gone when police arrived.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in West Neck on August 4.

A burglary alarm at a Center residence was set off accidentally on July 30.

A carbon monoxide alarm at a Westmoreland home was activated on August 3 by a faulty sensor.

The SIFD answered an automatic alarm call at a Hay Beach residence on August 3; smoke from cooking set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to 13 calls on July 30 and 31 and August 1, 2, 3 and 4

Eleven people were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one was taken to Southampton Hospital and one refused medical attention.