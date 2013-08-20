Challenge Cup soccer tournament a success

The Simon Gavron Challenge Cup brought together eight teams to compete in a charity tournament over the last several weeks at Fiske Field to raise funds for the Lions Club. Players from all over the North Fork came to participate in this benefit that took in more than $2,000.

Shelter Island’s own Police Chief James Read, his son Jimmy, Leslie Czeladko, the Delice Family, and the entire Sunset Beach team participated in not only the game, but helped organize the entire tournament, which played its final Tuesday night.

This event’s name is a memorial to Simon Gavron, who was remembered by all as a man who loved to contribute to his community and help others by staging tournaments.

The teams battled in two separate matches until the final game kicked off between Bill Miller Assoc. and B&R. After both teams fought hard for two, 20 minute quarters, B&R took home the massive Simon Garvon Challenge Cup Trophy, winning by a score of 9 to 1.

After the games everyone regrouped at Sunset Beach Restaurant for an after-party where all post-game questions were settled over plentiful food and drinks.