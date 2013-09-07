Town gears up for money hunt on major projects

Lack of money is all that stands between Shelter Island officials tackling several major projects aimed at protecting its roads from floods and improving the environment by lessening erosion.

That’s why the Town Board, at its July 2 work session, approved filing letters of interest for grant funding that would enable it to at least get a start on some work.At issue for the board is whether filing for grant money might impede future applications if the projects couldn’t be achieved within specified time limits.

Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. said he didn’t think the town would be hindered in filing future applications if it failed to be able to complete a project within the stated time. That has happened before when projects could only be partially completed because money wasn’t sufficient to cover the full job, he said.

He also suggested bonding projects because even the money that is forthcoming from a grant isn’t paid until the town shows progress on the job. That means Shelter Island would have to lay out funds and await reimbursements.

Among projects being eyed are:

• Elevating roadways to keep them from becoming flooded during major storms such as Sandy;

• Improvements on Westmoreland Drive that would provide better drainage, and shoring up of the Ram Island Road second causeway;

• Improvements on West Neck Road;

• Installation of up to six groins to prevent further erosion along Shell Beach; and

•Restorations of marshland grasses in areas of Gardiners Bay, Crab Creek and Dickerson Creek.

Chris Pickerell at Cornell Cooperative Extension has told Mr. Card there could be $150,000 available for a study of the marshland grasses if the town is willing to assume lead agency status on such a project. The board agreed to indicate to Cornell its interest in such a study, Mr. Card said.

With some applications due within days of last week’s meeting, the Town Board opted to file indications of interest for grant money to fund some of its projects. But there’s still work to be done pricing out costs.

For projects such as Shell Beach, the town could tap into money from the Waterways Management Advisory Council, Mr. Card said. But Councilman Peter Reich counseled that such money could only be used on projects related to improving navigation of Shelter Island Waters and he warned that the approximately $200,000 on hand that’s meant for a “rainy day fund” could be exhausted rapidly if spending isn’t tightly controlled.

On the other hand, town officials expressed confidence that they might well qualify for some grant money because many of the projects are “shovel ready” — that is they could proceed as soon as funding could allow them to get under way.

Town officials also are optimistic that some of their projects would qualify because they already have the blessing of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for work that would not only improve roadways, but protect waterways.