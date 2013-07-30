This week’s letters to the editor

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Town Board for its flexibility and open mindedness in voting to take a fresh look at inground irrigation systems. An outright, total ban on these already-regulated systems may seem like the obvious approach to protecting drinking water, our most precious resource, but such an absolute ban could be overkill. I believe there is a middle ground. A careful, dispassionate study is in order.

Consider that so long as we don’t poison or contaminate our precious water with careless use of pesticides, herbicides, excessive fertilizers or other chemicals and sewage, water is a renewable resource. Water from a sprinkler systems is not lost, some of it evaporates and returns as rain, some of it returns to the aquifer through seepage and some of it nourishes our trees, grass, vegetables.

We should continually search for drought- and weed-resistant grasses and plants that require less water. Plus, use of rain sensors eliminates over watering.

Thanks again to the Town Board for their vote reconsidering the ban.

Full disclosure: I have used an inground watering system for about 37 years. I do not use any fertilizer (or lime) or weed killer on my lawn so I do have weeds and several varieties of grass, including clover. It’s not a perfect lawn, but I’m happy with it. I have and maintain a rain sensor. My system operates at night to minimize evaporation. I water for the prescribed amount of hours and days a week.

MARTIN HURWITZ

Shelter Island

The ‘B’ Word

To the Editor:

Thank your, Chip Edwards, for being brave enough to say the word “bridge” in your letter addressing the mismanagement of South Ferry last week. In the past, I have had my own issues with the South Ferry’s management, particularly in its arbitrary definition of residency.

Although my family has resided here for 250 years, I own a house here, I vote here and my car is registered here, I am not a resident according to South Ferry because my family also owns a house in Sag Harbor where my son, until this year, went to school. So when I need to come back here in the winter, which being a home owner with lots of family here is often, I am forced to pay non-resident rates. I put up with this for eight years until South Ferry asked for yet another rate hike last year, and then I decided to ask the Suffolk County legislature how a private company that is responsible for connecting a state road can legally dictate residency. Here is what Bill Falk, the legislative aide to Ed Romaine at the time, had to say:

“North and South Ferry are private companies that are regulated by the Suffolk County Legislature. The legislature does not set the rates nor do we have any requirement that discounts of any type be provided. Our approval of rates is to ensure the revenue generated is sufficient, and not excessive, to meet expenses. Our Budget Review Office has consistently opposed discounts, as non-resident, casual riders subsidize residents; a notion budget analysts and accountants believe is unfair. Most county legislators, however, agree that residents should receive discounts. We do not define residency nor do we define commuter or any other categories; that is strictly up to the company’s discretion.”

Wow! I never realized just how tenuous the resident discount rates on the Shelter Island ferries are. Wake up Shelter Island! All that stands between you and the high rates that everyone else pays is the goodwill of your legislators. What is also made clear here is that although Suffolk County claims to regulate the ferries, they basically allow them to make up all of the rules and say “yes” to any rate hike that is asked for. Bill Falk also stated in this email, “With regards to South Ferry requesting a rate increase, the decline in traffic and high cost of fuel pushed them to a loss in 2011 and they requested a rate increase to cover the cost.” Really? Would that every company that has recently seen a decline in its profits due to overhead expenses had this handy, county approved, rate increase fallback. A decline in traffic, really? Anyone who has sat in those South Ferry lines over the past few years would find that hard to believe. Maybe it’s time for a little forensic accounting to back up these claims.

North and South Ferry share a monopoly on access to the Island. In the interest of the public, they deserve close monitoring.

KAREN EDWARDS

Shelter Island

Service is everything

To the Editor:

At South Ferry we are keenly aware that our ridership expects and deserves first class service. We take that most seriously. We are committed to providing nothing less. Unfortunately, from Friday afternoon, July 5, until Saturday, mid-morning, July 6, we had to take M/V Southside, one of our larger boats, out of service due to a challenging mechanical issue. Regrettably, unacceptable service delays existed Friday evening as a result. On Saturday all four boats were operational and were in use as needed for the rest of the weekend. Four boats have been in service each weekend since and will be, as needed, every weekend and on weekdays through Labor Day.

We work diligently to ensure all boats are in service when needed. Frequently we keep boats in service longer than scheduled to meet unanticipated end-of-shift traffic surges. Unfortunately, on occasion, we miss the mark.

For generations the owners/operators of the South Ferry have welcomed constructive feedback from our ridership. We owe you safe, fast, courteous service and we know it. If you have any concerns please call or email me. Top management always has been, and will continue to be, available to discuss any issues with you directly.

My contact information is: phone: 749-1200 or email: cclark@southferry.com.

Thank you. We appreciate your patronage.

CLIFF CLARK

President, South Ferry

Serving democracy

To the Editor:

When Shelter Islanders talk politics, you often hear: “I vote for the person, not the party.” The national party platforms have little applicability to the issues we face here. (Don’t worry we have plenty of our own.) On Shelter Island, the Republican Party believes in taking the conservative, thoughtful, civil and dignified approach to public discourse and policy-making. It is for this reason that we always do our best to ensure that any candidates we endorse for office exemplify these principles and have the best interests of Shelter Island in their hearts.

It is unfortunate that the Reporter’s last editorial chose to focus on the empty chair, rather than on the quality of the Republican candidates that are standing for office this year. Town Board candidates Chris Lewis and Ed Brown as well as Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar and Assessor Patricia Castoldi are all well respected for their commitment, their independence and their long service to the community. We are proud of the slate of candidates we have presented for this election.

After approaching several potential candidates for supervisor who chose for their own reasons not to run, we decided not to nominate a candidate for that position. We also chose not to field a candidate for highway superintendent. We would point out that the Democratic Party has nominated only one candidate for the two council spots and has chosen not to field candidates for the Town Clerk or Tax Assessor’s positions.

We, as most people, would prefer contested elections with honest dialogue on the issues. However, democracy is not served by standing up unqualified or unmotivated candidates just to fill a ballot slot.

ROBERT DeSTEFANO

Shelter Island Republican Committee

To the watchtower

To the Editor:

The tower you showed last week (“What is that?”)was indeed built at the beginning of WW II. I now own the property that was originally owned by the Kings.

As you stated this week, the tower was part of a national network of observation posts that were manned by locals and reported to regional command stations to track and observe aircraft movements. Each was connected to the command post by a broadcast device that required only three things when aircraft were sighted: number of aircraft, altitude and direction. There was a large antennae atop the tower that could be mechanically rotated for the best broadcast by a dial inside the lower section of the tower. These posts were built before the deployment of radar and proved to be, in the early stages of the war, less an early warning system, than a primitive air traffic control network. The regional command centers would track all aircraft coming and going along the coast through the diligence — 24/7 — of local people. There was a stove and crude ventilation system to deliver heat up into the tower during the winter months.

When I acquired the property in 2001 the tower was leaning badly; rot had almost taken it. I had Keith Clark immediately repair it. The lower room was filled with papers and the original “command” desk, the wiring and device for rotating the antennae, as well as the kind of junk that seems to accumulate in unused space. I donated the papers to the Historical Society (mostly ledgers but I believe there was an aircraft silhouette card for aircraft ID). My children used it as a Yankee “clubhouse” for a number of years and it still feels as if the Shelter Island locals could fire it up once again, if the need arose.

On a side note, one day an older gent pulled into my driveway, his car packed with older ladies and gents, and with a glint in his eye stated that he met his future wife in the tower during their stints as observers. He said the only reason they were there was because Marion used to cook donuts, and put them on a table in the lower section for the kids to eat. I have heard other similar stories. It seems it was a bit of a romantic hangout as well as a war time necessity.

There is more, but for now it remains a legacy to the spirit of the “locals” of Shelter Island, as well as a tribute to Marion, the Queen of the Tower.

TODD SCHLIEMANN

New York, New York

A dictatorial edict

To the Editor:

I waited until after Friday’s Town Board’s shameful vote on the “dark skies” issue to pen this letter of frustration over the sickening politics and political malfeasance on the part of our — I’m sad to say — elected officials. I watched the demise of this once peaceful, free and social Island buried under unnecessary, unwanted and self-serving laws wanted by very, very few true Islanders and desired by transplants from areas we do not wish to become.

It appears that three of our elected officials couldn’t care less what the electorate wants. Their attitude is let the public be damned, the fools put us in the driver’s seat, we know what is best for them or more importantly, what we want for ourselves and our cronies. Those of you on the board of whom I speak know who you are.

One thing I’m sure of, if there were strong candidates running against those board members up for re-election in November, the outcome of this dictatorial edict to serve yourselves and a few of your ilk would probably be different. I can only hope we will be rid of one of you in November.

I must applaud Mr. Brown and Mr. Shepherd for their opposition to such wanton disregard of abuse of common sense and the majority will of the people. I hope these people realize they are forming the society, which they will have to live in once dethroned. After passing this law I suggest they head for the IGA to get first choice on their shopping cart. Make no bones about it, this will come back to haunt you in the future. I suggest you take early retirement, get your pension, so you can screw the public one last time.

Yes, Ms. Lewis and Ms. Dowd, if you consider this libelous, slanderous or any other foolish terms you can think of, bring it on. I would love to get your depositions and then maybe the real truth would come out. I will not be threatened or cowed by you or any other member of the Town Board as was tried on Mr. Kelly.

JACK KIFFER

Shelter Island