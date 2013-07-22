Starzee case delayed again until September

The long-pending case against a Shelter Island Town Highway Department worker charged with two misdemeanors counts — endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the third degree — is delayed until September.

Jeff Starzee, 47, was indicted on the charges in February and was due back in court today, but the court granted a further continuance in the case. Earlier this month, the court had granted a continuance until this week while the process of discovery — the prosecution providing defense counsel with evidence that had prompted the filing of charges against the defendant — was still ongoing. Whether that was the reason for the further continuance couldn’t yet be determined, although the Reporter is trying to reach both sides to determine the reason for the continued delay.

Mr. Starzee is still employed by the town pending the outcome of the case.