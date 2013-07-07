Sea Tow launches new life jacket loaner program

Sea Tow has launched its national Life Jacket Loaner Station program for the 2013 summer season.

The program allows boaters to borrow life jackets while they’re out on the water, on the condition the vests eventually be returned.

The program was made possible by a $20,000 donation from the beverage distributor Clare Rose, Inc., of Yaphank, and American brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, of St. Louis.

“We are honored to be aligned with Clare Rose, a like-minded, local family-run business, and with Anheuser-Busch, which has been the industry leader in promoting alcohol responsibility on and off the water for the past 30 years,” said Sea Tow Founder and CEO, Captain Joe Frohnhoefer in a statement. “We want to do what we can to help reduce preventable accidents and have a safer 2013 season.”

The Southold-based company, celebrating 30 years in business, also offers free boating safety and information services to the public, including the Sea Tow App for smartphones and Sea Tow’s Automated Radio Check Service.

Life jackets are available at the following locations on the North Fork: