Police blotter for the week: Three arrested, eleven ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Walter D. Weidman, 39, of Brooklyn was arrested on Thursday, June 27 just before midnight on North Menantic Road and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. The arrest followed an investigation in which he allegedly damaged the property of another person during a dispute. Mr. Weidman was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

On Saturday, June 29, at about 1:15 p.m., Paula Ocampo, 58, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on Clinton Avenue for failure to keep to the right of the center lane. Upon further investigation, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and for violating the restriction of a conditional license. She was arraigned in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $2,000 bail.

Raul M. Vidal, 47, of New York City was driving on North Menantic Road on Sunday, June 30 at about 1:45 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stop at a stop sign and for speeding — 48 mph in a 35 mph zone. Mr. Vidal was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. He was arraigned in court, Judge Rosenblum on the bench, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Robert Autavia, 32, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was given a ticket on West Neck Road on June 25 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On the same date, Christopher Drinkwater, 29, of Shelter Island was issued three summonses on Smith Street for driving an uninspected vehicle without a license.

John Psaras, 48, of East Moriches was issued a summons for driving an uninspected vehicle on North Ferry Road on June 26.

On the 26th, Robert U. Carr, 40, of Eastport was driving on South Ferry Road when he was given a ticket for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On June 27, Nathanael T. Natividad, 27, of Bremerton, Washington was ticketed on Smith Street when a license print reader indicated he was driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Tom P. Eicas, 62, of Fort Myers, Florida was ticketed on North Ferry Road for not wearing a seatbelt on June 28.

Police participated in a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) on June 30, resulting in the following five tickets.

Laurence T. Glickman, 57, of Port Washington, was given a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue — 37 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Roy S. Bejarano, 37, of New York City was given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Thomas C. Higgins, 20, of Sag Harbor was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue —39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Jack L. Hodkinson, 20, of Old Greenwich, Connecticut was given a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Victor A. Marroquin, 31, of Massapequa was ticketed on North Ferry Road for texting.

TCOs issued 77 parking tickets between June 18 and June 30.

ACCIDENTS

Taylor Vibert of East Marion reported on June 28 that her vehicle was hit by an unknown driver while it was parked in the Chequit parking lot. There was minor damage to the top of the right front quarter panel.

On June 29, Lynne C. Colligan of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Brander Parkway when she hit a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle; the deer was killed on impact.

Jessica F. Killoran of Shelter Island was traveling westbound on South Midway Road on July 1 when she hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the right front bumper and hood.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 25, an anonymous caller reported a dog at large on a West Neck beach; the dog was gone when police arrived.

A downed limb, blocking a Center roadway on June 25, was removed, probably by a passing motorist. On June 27, a limb was blocking a road in Menantic; the Highway Department was notified.

A sick raccoon was put down by police in Menantic on June 25.

A caller reported a dispute in Harbor View for information purposes on June 25.

On June 26 a Hay Beach caller told police that a large tree branch had been deposited on the caller’s lawn by a landscaping company. The company’s owner was contacted and agreed to clean up the property.

Police investigated a Cartwright caller’s concern for a family member on June 26.

On June 27 a highly intoxicated and unruly person was escorted from a Heights business by police.

A caller returning to a Heights home reported hearing voices on the property on June 27. The area was checked with negative results.

A Hay Beach caller told police on June 27 that a boat had been washed up on a beach by Superstorm Sandy. The Highway Department was notified.

A fawn with an injured leg was reported in Menantic on June 27. Hampton Wildlife Rehabilitation was notified and the animal transported to Riverhead Animal Hospital.

On June 28, an anonymous caller reported a vehicle being driven erratically in the Center. The area was patrolled with negative results.

A case of criminal trespass in the Center was reported on June 29. No charges were filed.

Police received a report of a vehicle speeding on Gardiner’s Bay Drive on June 29. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

On June 29, police were told that cars were parked on the side of a road in the Center and multiple people were using the beach near a town landing, causing a hazard. No people or cars were reported.

Police received a number of calls about fireworks in the Center on June 29. The area was patrolled with negative results.

A caller told police on June 29 that a swimmer in a Montclair channel was creating a hazard for boats entering the creek. When police arrived, the swimmer was gone.

A water main break in the Heights was reported on June 30.

Police removed a bird, stuck between two window panes, at a Heights home on June 30.

Loud music was reported at 2:30 a.m. on June 30 at Sunset Beach. Because of another incident, police were late in arriving; the music had been turned off and the bar was closing.

On June 30, police investigated a possible eviction case and advised the caller that the issue was civil in nature.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms on June 25, 28 and 30 in the Center, Silver Beach and West Neck respectively.

An attic sensor malfunctioned in the first instance; burned food set off the other two alarms..

The SIFD also responded to an activated carbon monoxide alarm on June 25 in HiLo Shores. There was no sign of carbon monoxide.

Three burglary alarms were activated on June 26, 27 and July 1 in Silver Beach, the Center and Menantic. The alarms were faulty in two cases; there was no sign of any criminal activity in the third.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 29.