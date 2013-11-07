Police blotter: 5 arrests, 28 tickets, 11 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End DWI Task Force conducted traffic safety check points and random patrol checks on the Island on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, resulting in four arrests. The Task Force consisted of officers from Shelter Island, Riverhead and Southold Police Departments.

All of the following defendants were held overnight for arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding.

Charles F. Leak, 60, of New York City was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Bail was set at $750.

Mark D. Kossick, 38, of Ridgewood, New Jersey was charged with DWI, failure to submit to a field pre-screen test and failure to keep to the right. He was released on $1,000 bail.

Eric Koszalka, 43, of Shelter Island was charged with DWI and failure to signal a turn. Bail was set at $500.

Patrick Ryan, 19, of Henryville, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to display a license plate, and three equipment violations — an inadequate muffler, unsafe tire and no front bumper. He was released on $500 bail.

The Task Force will continue to be deployed throughout the East End during the summer season.

ACCIDENTS

Jessica F. Killoran of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Midway Road on July 1 when she hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the right front of the vehicle.

Massimo Danielle Pileggi of Tampa, Florida was driving west on Simpson Road on July 2, did not see the “dead end” sign at the boat landing and drove into the bay. He and a passenger waded to shore; the vehicle was towed. There was over $1,000 to the front and undercarriage of the vehicle.

Vincent DiGregorio of Garden City was backing out of Hubbard’s Auto Repair in the Center on July 4 when he hit a parked vehicle, belonging to James W. Eklund, at right angles. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the right rear of Mr. DiGregorio’s vehicle and the left side panel of Mr. Eklund’s.

On July 6, Linda Brumbach of Montclair, New Jersey was backing out of a space at the Historical Society when she bumped into a post, causing less than $1,000 to the vehicle’s front passenger-side panel.

James R. Branch of Clifton, New Jersey reported on July 6 that his vehicle had been hit by an unknown vehicle while parked on Grand Avenue in the Heights. There was minor damage to the front bumper.

On July 6, Christopher P. Calbi of Teaneck, New Jersey reported his rental car had been hit by a guest’s vehicle while parked in a driveway on Bay Shore Drive. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the rear bumper and trunk.

Robert Waife of Shelter Island said he was backing up from a parking space at the Island Boatyard on July 6 when he hit a vehicle owned by Michael T. Vankeuren of Sag Harbor. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage.

Wendy G. Burrell of New York City was backing out of the parking lot at Summerfield Place when she hit a parked car belonging to Donald J. Young of Shelter Island, causing damage of over $1,000 to the rear of Ms. Burrell’s vehicle and the front of Mr. Young’s.

Katherine Gadomski of Greenport reported on July 8 that an unknown vehicle hit her vehicle while it was parked at the Medical Center, causing damage estimated at under $1,000.

Also on July 8, Loretta King of Shelter Island told police she had hit the rear lift gate of a food service trailer, driven by Jorge Amaya of Bay Shore, while it was parked in the roadway on Grand Avenue. The driver of the truck was advised not to park at that location again. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at under $1,000.

Taylor N. Acresti of Auburn, New York backed up while she was in line for gas at Piccozzi’s and hit a vehicle driven by Carlos M. Payano of Shelter Island, who was parked with the engine running. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police received a report of nude bathers in West Neck on July 1. The area was checked and no one was on the beach.

A dog was attacked and injured by another dog while being walked in Menantic on July 1. The second dog’s owner said the electric fence had been damaged; she will cover all vet bills.

People who were climbing over North Ferry boats to fish off docked boats were advised on July 3 to stay off the boats or be subject to trespassing charges.

Three cows were reported on a beach in Shorewood on July 3; the owner was notified.

A sailboat was reported aground in Tarkettle on July 4; police took the passengers back to a dock.

On July 4 a Silver Beach caller reported that a boat was traveling at a high rate of speed close to the beach. Police located the boat in West Neck Creek and cautioned the operator to slow down in that area.

Police received an anonymous complaint of loud music at 12:06 a.m. at Sunset Beach. The music was being played at a reasonable level, according to the police report, but the manager turned the music down. A second complaint was received at 2:22 a.m.; police did not conduct a sound check due to high winds. The music was turned down.

Shelter Island police identified a foreign flag vessel off South Ferry Hills on July 5. The boat was not registered with Customs and Border Control. Police stayed with the vessel until Operation Shield agents arrived.

A sailboat capsized in West Neck Harbor on July 5. Police took the skipper, passengers and a French poodle on board. The boat was towed to shallow water and the skipper was able to right the boat. According to the police report, “Several good Samaritans assisted during this operation.”

Police received a call of jet skiers in distress off Hay Beach on July 5. Two swam to shore and a third was retrieved out of the water.

Police responded to a neighbor dispute in Cartwright on July 5 and to another dispute in West Neck on July 6.

A boat was reported going too fast in the channel off Tarkettle on July 6. Another boater signalled the boat to slow down and said he was threatened as a result. The first boat denied speeding but was advised by police to be aware of his wake in the narrow channel.

At 8:23 p.m. on July 6, loud music was reported anonymously at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club; the volume was lowered.

On July 7 at 12:32 a.m. loud music was reported at Sunset Beach. The music was turned down. Police advised that if there was another complaint, the manager and DJ would both receive town code tickets.

Loud music at a Silver Beach residence was also turned down on July 7.

A motorist traveling south on New York Avenue reported on July 7 that a golf ball had hit the window of this vehicle, breaking it.

On July 7, police responded to a report of a fight on a beach in West Neck. The fight had broken up and no further action was taken.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about smoke at a West Neck residence. There was no fire but problems related to the stove were reported.

A renter in Hay Beach reported someone on a rear deck on July 7. Police checked with negative results.

Police investigated a case of larceny on July 8.

Four burglary alarms went off during the week, at a Menantic residence (faulty sensor), Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (no sign of criminal activity), a Hay Beach home (tripped by a power outage) and at Bridgehampton National Bank (premises were secure).

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three fire alarms, two caused by burnt toast at the Chequit and one caused by steam from a shower at the Chequit. The SIFD also responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in Silver Beach, possibly set off by a faulty sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7.

There were over 100 incident reports recorded during the week. Not all of them are listed here but they included lost and found items, animals at large, downed trees, keys locked in cars, reports of speeding vehicles and boats, sick animals, among others.

On Monday, July 8 at about 12:45 a.m., Svetlana S. Marino, 22, of Shelter Island was stopped on North Ferry Road for failure to keep to the right, to stay in lane, to yield to an emergency vehicle and to dim the headlights. She was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. She was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and released on $750 bail.

SUMMONSES

Robert Pagliaro, 45, of Riverdale was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 1 for operating with a suspended/revoked registration.

Luis Gonzalo Bueno Roldan, 39, of North Sea was given a summons on North Ferry Road on July 2 for using a cellphone without a hands-free device while driving. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

Blaize A. Zabel, 23, of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 3 on Route 114 for driving with insufficient taillights and for refusal to take a breath test.

On July 3, Danane J. Porch, 25, of Bayonne, New Jersey was ticketed on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Vladislav Kim, 23, of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on July 4 for unlicensed operation and for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Richard J. Frisch, 56, of New York City was given a summons on New York Avenue on July 5 for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On July 6, Kees A. Nordin, 23, of Prospect, Kentucky was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding — 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Michael J. Regan, 33, of Tampa, Florida was given a summons off Crescent Beach on July 6 for anchoring a boat within 400 feet of a bathing beach.

Calvin Leigh Barnard, 29, of the Cayman Islands was ticketed off Crescent Beach on July 6 for towing a skier without an observer.

On July 6, Matthew Landry, 27, of Wilton, Connecticut was ticketed in Dering Harbor for operating a boat at more than 5 mph.

On July 6, Mark S. Tassie, 34, of New York City was given a summons in Smith’s Cove for operating an unregistered boat.

Andrew D. Wickechnie, 34, of New York City was issued two summonses on July 6 for unlicensed operation and for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Rocco DiGregorio, 37, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 7 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On July 7, Clark B. Briner, 40, of Dallas, Texas was ticketed off Crescent Beach for operating an unregistered boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of shore.

Also on the 7th, Carmelo S. Magnano, 48, of Middletown, Connecticut was ticketed at Buoy 11 for operating a boat at an imprudent speed.

Sean E. Westley, 44, of Guttenberg, New Jersey and Shawn A. Vardi, 31, of Great Neck were given summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road on July 7.

Mihail Bahlitjanakis, 36, of Astoria was ticketed on July 7 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for driving a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

On July 8, Conrad A. Matt, 35, of New York City was given a summons for a cellphone violation on North Ferry Road.

Nery E. Sanchez-Meza, 26, of Sag Harbor was ticketed on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for turning without signalling.

TCOs issued 73 parking tickets during the week.