Midnight Musings: Two farewells

The surfer was dressed in a full body wetsuit, the water still cold in July, as he paddled out beyond the break, a heavy backpack strapped to his back containing his grandmother’s ashes. The fog surrounded him and us, as we watched him from the shore, gave the whole scene a surreal look. He sat up on his surfboard, took the pack off his back, unzipped it and pulled out the box and then the plastic bag inside. He held her ashes for just a moment, pulled apart the plastic and slowly released them into the water.

Onshore, little kids, big kids and 20 or so grownups — including her 87-year-old sister, the last one left — cheered and clapped as her ashes lay on the surface for a moment, then fell through the waves. Her grandson shouldered the almost-empty pack onto his back and caught a wave to shore, his body reaching up as he stood on the board, growing lighter, as the waves pushed him towards us.

I looked around at the group. No one cried — or maybe they did — but they laughed too, as they watched the kids dance and play in the shallow water. There were four generations at the ocean for the ceremony. Over the course of her long life, she’d taught every kid there, and most of the adults, how to swim.

She’d spent so much of her life in the water, as a baby at Rockaway and ending at Sagg Main Beach, where she spent long summer days with her daughter and grandsons. They took my son to the beach when he was a month old, slathered in sunblock and placed him in a little tent, where he slept, lulled by the sound of the waves.

I have a photograph of the two of them sprawled, belly-down, at the edge of the water, out of the reach of the waves. He’s two, she’s in her eighties, they’re both laughing as the water sneaks up behind them.

During the ceremony, my teenager played “Over the Rainbow” on his ukulele, though you couldn’t hear it over the crash of the surf. The sun was lost in the fog, the air so damp, it clung to our hair and faces as we said goodbye.

Two days later, my husband and I drove our son to Kennedy Airport so he could fly cross country, alone, for the first time. A trip he’d planned and paid for himself. The chaos of the airport thrust itself towards us: the jumbled confusion, so many different languages and travelers hurrying past. I tried to find something familiar to give a sense of home. Faintly, above the din, I could hear a Beatles song piped through the hidden speakers for my Beatles-loving boy. Maybe he didn’t notice, but I did; a cosmic nod to a worried mother.

He wore a look of quiet panic as he stood in that snaking security line, nervous, excited and a little scared. Then it was time for us to walk away, to send him on his way into the wild blue sky, hoping, knowing he could take care of himself.

I reminded myself that these were only baby steps towards next year when he’d leave for college. We taught him to be independent. Here was the test: If we’d done it right, we’d soon be out of a job.

As we left the terminal, I looked up at the vast city sky and imagined him there, surrounded by strangers, away from us. I winged a little prayer to his grandma to watch over him and forced my attention back to driving home.