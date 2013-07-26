McNemar sentencing delayed

Michael McNemar, 41, of Shelter Island, who pled guilty in Suffolk County Criminal Court to a charge of assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, had been scheduled Friday to be sentenced by Judge John Toomey, but the sentencing was delayed until August 16.

Mr. McNemar pled guilty before Judge John Toomey on April 26 and sentencing has now been postponed twice. The first sentencing date was May 9, but the case was continued until this week. Now it has been continued a second time.

Mr. McNemar was arrested March 21 on original charges of assault and strangulation, both in the second degree. He had originally been arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum.