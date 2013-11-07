Lots of oaths, no cake at board’s reorganization session

It was a night of lightheartedness for Shelter Island Board of Education members who took turns July 10 taking oaths of office, in what became in district clerk Jacqueline Dunning’s description, an “almost giddy” session.

The first oaths were delivered by the two incumbents elected to new three-year terms — Mark Kanarvogel and Thomas Graffagnino. Then it was time to elect a board president. Dr. Stephen Gessner, who is serving his second term on the board was unanimously re-elected and took his oath followed by Mr. Graffagnino who was re-elected board vice president.

Not bad for a guy who chose not to run for another term on the school board, but was re-elected on a write-in vote in May.

After several more oath-takings — Ms. Dunning as district clerk; District Treasurer, Deborah Vecchio; Superintendent Michael Hynes; and Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott — Mr. Kanarvogel wondered where the refreshments were, referring to the party that followed the granting of tenure to popular social studies teacher Brian Doelger in June.

“Tenure people, they get cake,” Mr. Kanarvogel joked. “There are a lot of people elected and nominated here tonight,” he said.

But no cake.

The Board of Education is changing its regular meeting night for the 2013-14 school year from the second to the third Monday of each month, except for January, February, April and May. The change is being made so board members will have more current financial reports than would be available earlier in the month. The four months that won’t fall on the third Mondays are January 13, February 10, April 23 and May 12, with a budget vote due on May 20. Meetings start at 7 p.m.

There were a host of other routine appointments including banking, insurance, legal and educational relationships. All are listed on the school’s website at edline.net/pages/Shelter_Island_UFSD.