LIPA on pipeline: We’re out of here by late August

Relief is on the way for those long-suffering Shelter Islanders who have endured noise from drilling since late May as Long Island Power Authority workers and subcontractors prepare to install new electric cables that will ensure power despite heavy in-season usage.

While the project isn’t expected to be completed until late August, LIPA Vice President Nicholas Lizanich said Tuesday he expects drilling to be completed within a day.

Another temporary inconvenience is coming next week when New York Avenue will be closed to traffic for several days, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at the Town Board work session Tuesday.

“I appreciate the patience of all your readers,” Mr. Lizanich said, noting he understands how difficult the summer disruption has been. But he said he compares it to being delayed by road repairs and remembering that crumbling roadways would threaten his safety.

Once the work was under way, LIPA Field Superintendent Bill Softye told the Town Board in June that LIPA was on its third “pilot” drilling, having run into difficulties with its first two tries at finding an appropriate course to create between Shelter Island and Southold. That’s something that can’t be determined in advance because workers don’t know exactly what they’ll hit in the way of rock formations as they seek a line under the bay.

But to shore up power on the Island, LIPA provided 13 backup generators so if the one cable currently working snapped, residents wouldn’t find themselves plunged into darkness. The one line still in use is old and not completely reliable, according to Mr. Softye. The new cabling will not only provide backup, but will have a backup line in place should it be needed, he said earlier in the process.

With the expectation that drilling will be completed this week, workers are poised to spend the next week testing the hole that has been created between Shelter Island and Southold to ensure there are no areas that could cave in when they begin feeding pipes through the hole.

The tests are done with a mechanical device going through the hole and photographs the area that runs for about 4,000 feet between the Island and the North Fork. That process should take about a week, Mr. Lizanich said.

Meanwhile, Islanders have likely observed workers on New York Avenue welding piping together. Once it’s determined the hole can sustain the piping, it will be brought to the Shore Road site to be fed through the hole.

Once the piping is in place to be fed through the hole, a mechanical device will be fed from the Southold side to act as a pulley, gradually guiding the piping into and through the hole, Mr. Lizanich said. But before the pulling begins, liquid will flood the hole to protect the integrity of the piping from friction and enable it to float through to the other side. Once the piping is in place, workers will be ready to install the electrical cables that will feed power from the North Fork to the Island.

When the cables are in place, there will be a brief period of splicing and testing lines to assure they are working properly, Mr. Lizanich said.