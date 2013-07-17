Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 3 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Diane E. Barnes of New York City was fined $25 plus an $85 state surcharge for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Yvonne Brown of Shelter Island was fined $200 plus $85 for speeding — 53 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Khatuna Feehan of Riverhead was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

John A. Kendrick of Southampton was fined $25 plus $85 for not having an inspection certificate.

Bryan Lees of Branford, Connecticut was fined $200 plus $85 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Matthew W. Miller of East Marion was fined $50 plus $55 for a cellphone violation.

Sofia B. Morales of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Cynthia A. Needham of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a right of way violation. A charge of driving with unsafe tires was dismissed.

Kyle J. Panzarella of East Marion was fined $300 plus $85 for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone. He completed 100 hours of community service.

Walter Tello of Southampton was fined $300 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A charge of driving with a suspended vehicle registration was dismissed.

Christopher M. Vodolo of Long Island City was fined $250 plus $85 for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Cruz Zurdo-Hernandez of Shelter Island was fined $250 plus $125 for harassment in the 2nd degree, reduced from forcible touching. A charge of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

Irene Meenan of Shelter Island was fined $125 for a biting dog violation.

Four defendants failed to appear in court. Eight cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — seven at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one by mutual consent.