Islander missing from Army base; police, military on alert

A manhunt is under way to locate a Shelter Island man who disappeared from the Boston area more than a week ago, according to his family.

Cameron Pendergrass had completed a two-week furlough on the Island and the North Fork and was due to report back to duty, but failed to show, according to his brother, Tyler Pendergrass.

Cameron’s Facebook account says he is based at Fort Drum, New York. But his father, Zonte Pendergrass of Greenport, is based at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Police and military officials in the Massachusetts area are searching for Cameron, the family said

Tyler Pendergrass reached out this week to Times/Review Newsgroup asking the papers to spread the word about his missing brother. He said when his brother’s leave ended, he didn’t have money and borrowed enough from Tyler to get back to base.

“He’s a loved kid and [I’m] missing piece of my heart,” Tyler wrote in an email to Times/Review executive editor Grant Parpan.

The Reporter has phoned friends and relatives of Cameron as well as police in Massachusetts and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.