Gardening: Here's to the red, white and blue

Once again, a little time out from flowering shrubs to celebrate the holiday in gardeners’ terms.

Many people do have red, white and blue gardens and I have always wanted one. If you take the Jitney into the city along the North Fork, you often see them bordering the fronts of houses, in full sun. But you can design one, even if all you have is shade. You will be limited to annuals, since to synchronize perennials to bloom in the desired colors on the first week of July isn’t even remotely possible.

Let’s start with choices for full sun. The obvious choice for the red and, for that matter, for the white as well, is the ubiquitous geranium. It’s hard to beat geraniums for a truly vivid scarlet. If you mix them with white, at least you will have plants of the same height, so which to put in front and which to put in back won’t be a problem.

When it comes to the blue, two possibilities come to mind. The first of these is Bachelors Button, growing 1 to 3 feet tall with grayish green leaves, so depending on the variety you choose, you will place them either behind or in front of the geraniums. This annual grows well in full sun and in average soil; its only drawback is its longer-to-bloom time.

Most books recommend sowing seeds outdoors in the previous autumn, so that they begin growth prior to the first frost, promising to bloom the following spring. Alternatively, you can sow seeds in the spring as soon as the soil is workable, or begin them indoors four weeks before transplanting. Although the germination time is only 7 to 14 days, they do need to germinate at 65 degrees, a little chilly for spring days and nights.

Another choice and a favorite of mine is scaevola. This is a smaller plant, no more than 12 inches in height, and so can be planted in front of the geraniums. They are closer to a genuine blue than, for example, the blue petunias that many books recommend, but to me, are much closer to purple than to blue. The plants do need full sun, are not fussy about watering, and will probably survive a first frost. Unlike other blue choices, they are “self-cleaning,” so deadheading while on hands and knees isn’t necessary.

Now for those of us who are sun-deprived, choices are few. If you don’t mind their “spikeiness,” although unfortunately for me, I do, your obvious choice for both red and white is annual salvia. This plant’s name comes from the Latin verb “salvere,” to feel well, because the plant does have healing properties and was well known to the ancient

Romans for just that reason, although our concern with it here is only with its vibrant color.

The best choice for a blue in shade is annual ageratum, a plant I always buy and always regret having done so, right up to and including this summer. The plant’s pretty, fuzzy blue flowers come in clusters at the top, and if you don’t deadhead, what you get to look at is not so pretty, fuzzy brown flower clusters at the top. So once again, it’s hands and knees time. I suppose you can look at this as good exercise, but my knees will not agree with you.

At any rate, happy Fourth of July, which comes in the middle of the week this year but does provide an exceptionately long weekend for those of us not fortunate enough to live here full time.