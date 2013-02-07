Fire Department training reviewed and tweaked

Damage at potato house needs to be stopped. That’s the word from the Shelter Island fire Commissioners.

Local training for Shelter Island firefighters at the old potato house will undergo some changes to eliminate damage to the building that has occurred in the past.

The request came from Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski at the June 24 meeting, with reports there has been damage to walls and flooring in the building from the training sessions that went beyond dirty handprints on walls. There have also been burn holes in the flooring, Mr.Lechmanski said.

“I know training’s important, but respect for the office is important too,” he added. Cleaning up from drills has cost extra money because it goes beyond regular maintenance of district property, Commissioner Keith Clark said.

First Assistant Chief Will Anderson said it was not a matter of disrepsect. Speaking on behalf of Chief John D’Amato, who was absent from the meeting, he said he hadn’t been aware of the damage beyond dirt and said efforts will be undertaken to ensure it doesn’t occur again.

“We’ll change that,” Second Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian promised of training techniques that could have resulted in the damage.

The commissioners had to turn down a request from Shelter Island Presbyterian Church to contribute to a fund to upgrade the building’s fire alarm system, but the request will be passed to the Fire Department. Commissioners can’t use tax money for such purposes, even though they recognize that the church building not only serves many Island parishioners as well as many organizations that use the building. But Fire Department members, who raise money through various fund-raising activities, can vote to contribute to the fund.

Commissioner Andy Reeve told his colleagues that Dan Binder of Dan’s Carting & Recycling has offered to provide large receptacles for recyclables at the annual chicken barbecue and the country fair without cost to the district. He said Mr. Binder told him it’s important that plastics and glass used at such large events be separated.

At the same time, Mr. Binder said he has no problem with glass and plastic being combined for regular pickups at the stations.

Mr. Reeve also offered to look into the cost of purchasing receptacles for recyclables at the firehouses. (Mr. Binder confirmed to the Reporter that he has every intention of remaining in business, calling statements to the contrary “a nasty rumor.”)

Commission Attorney Helen Rosenbaum said since a new water tank was installed on private property on Heritage Drive, she has yet to receive approval from the owners for an easement that’s needed to service the tank.

“I’m not speaking ill of them,” Ms. Rosenbaum said. “I’m just concerned” about not having the paperwork signed. She would visit the homeowners who reportedly are on the Island on weekends, to try close out the necessary paperwork, she said.