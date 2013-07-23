Fire Chiefs: Residents must heed evacuation warnings

If you live on Ram Island or in Silver Beach and are warned prior to or during a storm to evacuate, follow that advice.

The word came Monday night from Shelter Island Fire Commissioners and chiefs of the department who rejected purchasing a vehicle that could traverse high water.

Even though the vehicle could get through roadways submerged under some water, Chief John D’Amato said he wouldn’t send his department members across because what starts as a drop of few feet could easily become 30 feet. He said he wouldn’t send vehicles farther than where he could view the tarmac under the water.

“We’re not willing to put guys’ lives at stake,” Second Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian said.

Commissioner Larry Lechmanski repeated the warnings New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gave residents of outlying areas during Hurricane Sandy when he told residents if they failed to respond to evacuation warnings, they would be on their own.