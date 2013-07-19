Enhanced enforcement of DWI this weekend

The Shelter Island Police Department issued a press release this afternoon:

“As part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force, the Shelter Island Police Department and assisting agencies remind motorists to drive safely and comply with all vehicle and traffic laws while enjoying the East End. Enforcement will be enhanced this weekend, so please be sure to assign a designated driver, call for a taxi or limo, or make arrangements to stay at a location if you have been drinking. Also be sure to wear seat belts and do not text or talk on cell phones while driving.”