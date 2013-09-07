Discovery delays Starzee case

More than four months after the arrest of a Shelter Island Town Highway Department worker on two misdemeanor counts — endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the third degree, the case is still awaiting a court hearing.

The grindingly slow process of “discovery” is still taking place between the Suffolk County District Attorney and defense counsel for Jeffrey Starzee, 47.

The case involves charges brought by Shelter Island Police involving an alleged relationship with an under-aged teenage girl. Mr. Starzee has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his attorney maintaining that when all the information is unveiled in court, his client will be exonerated. Mr. Starzee, a union worker, continues his job at the Highway Department pending resolution of the case.

The case was expected to move forward Monday morning, but Brian DeSesa, Mr. Starzee’s attorney, said he has not received all of the information the district attorney has on which the case against Mr. Starzee hinges. By law, that material must be turned over to the defense counsel.

Mr. DeSesa said in a telephone call Monday that he continues to communicate with the district attorney and hopes the case can move forward on the next court date, July 22.

William Nash, who is trying the case for the district attorney, couldn’t be reached for comment.