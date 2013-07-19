Bucks rout Tomcats, cling to final playoff spot

In recent weeks the Shelter Island Bucks have struggled to get their offense going. But not Thursday night on the road against the Riverhead Tomcats, when the Bucks routed their hosts 11-3, moving into a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

The Island team improved to14-17.

The Bucks got off to a fast start scoring seven runs in the first three innings. In the top of the first a double by first baseman Jimmy Jack scored designated hitter Joe Burns who had reached on a single to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead.

After a quiet half inning by the Tomcats, the Bucks got back to hitting in the top of the second. Second baseman Ty Blankmeyer reached on a fielder’s choice and singles by center fielder Cody Howard and catcher Mac James scored two more runs putting them up 3-0.

But the Bucks biggest inning of the game came in the top of the third with Jack leading off with a single and left fielder Kevin Brantley and Sam Machonis following with the same to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, third baseman Justin Brock was hit by a pitch to bring home the Bucks first run of the inning. Their second run came on a bunt before Howard singled with two out to score two more. By the end of the inning, the Bucks were up 7-0.

Six Bucks players had multi-hit games including Jack, who went 4 for 5 with a homer, three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Howard also had a big day at the plate going 3 for 6, scoring two runs and picking up two RBIs.

The Bucks continue to pitch well. Starter Alex Katz was the pitcher of record going five innings allowing five hits and three runs. Andrew McCormack then pitched two scoreless innings of relief before Rich Patrizio closed the game with two scoreless innings of his own.

With roughly a week of the regular season left, Howard thinks the team is enjoying the season as it rolls to the finish.

We had a lot of fun (today),” he said. “We’re all getting tired from a long season at school and a long season here, so just having fun now is the main goal. It seemed to work out today.”