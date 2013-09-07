Bucks boys of summer: College players experience Island life

It’s not just playing baseball.

For the college-age players of the Shelter Island Bucks, many of whom have never been to the Northeast, forget the East End of Long Island, it’s an education in geography and culture, a way to grow up fast living in a new environment and with families they’ve never met before.

And it’s also working for a living while grinding through a through an unforgiving schedule in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, hoping to catch the eye of a major league scout.

Oh, and it’s also about having fun.

With young men hailing from places like Texas, Nevada, Missouri and California, coming to a small island, they’ve said, is a culture shock. To find out more, The Reporter took the chance to sit down with two of the Bucks players at the Islander restaurant one morning .

For both pitcher Brian Ghiselli, who calls Indiana home and attends Miami University of Ohio, and catcher Mac James, a born and bred Texan and University of Oklahoma student, their journeys to Shelter Island were out of their control. Their college coaches told them they’d be playing in the HCBL. Then Bucks’ Manager Johnny Hernandez called and welcomed them to the Island’s team.

Shelter Island is just the latest place they’ve played baseball during their long love affair with the sport. Both said they started playing at the age of around three or four. James talked about his brother being recruited to play college ball as a sign he might have a real chance to play at a higher level. Ghiselli had recruiters interested at the end of his sophomore year of high school.

First impressions: Both players said it doesn’t seem like they’re on an island most of the time. And it was all good from the beginning.

“I love the small town feel,” James commented. “Everyone is really nice, that’s the first thing I noticed.” He was also floored by the welcome he received. “Everyone is just take the shirt off their back for you.”

Ghiselli chimed in about the passion he’s found among the fans. “I like that the community rallies around the team and they all know who we are,” the Hoosier said.

James did express one thing that is both a positive and a negative for him, and might contradict that idea of not really feeling like you’re on an island. “It’s hard to get away from the small town feel,” he observed. “Just knowing everyone on the Island being here for a week.”

Part of being a player in the league is staying with a host family. James and Ghiselli couldn’t stop gushing about their luck.

“They’re awesome,” James said about his hosts Walter and Susie Richards . “They really couldn’t do anything better.”

His house mate is Rich Patrizio, an infielder from Franklin Pierce University. “We’re just in and out with baseball. We’re there half the time but when we’re there they make us feel like we’re part of the family,” he added.

“I like my host family,”said Ghiselli, singing the praises of Julie Oshea and her family. “It’s me and Trevor Simms. We live in a great house, great parents, great kids so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Some players have jobs for the summer. Ghiselli works as a maintenance man for the North Heights Properties Owners Association. A typical day involves no loafing, but an early rising, weight lifting, working outside for six hours and then it’s straight to the field.

Playing in the HCBL is almost like a full time job considering most weeks the Bucks’ schedule runs to six games. But at their ages, the players don’t have to struggle to find time to enjoy summer life on the Island.

James mentioned fishing as something he’s enjoyed, but just getting to know his teammates and exploring the Island has been the most fun.

Ghiselli hasn’t found much down time. When he does, he’s vegging out by the pool with his housemate Simms and another Bucks pitcher, Jon Young.

All work, all play doesn’t make Ghiselli a dull boy, but maybe a tired one.

After working and then playing nine innings, there are usually two chores left for him “ I just eat and go to bed so that’s my day right there,” Ghiselli said.