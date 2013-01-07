Bucks battling back and forth for first place

The bottom of the seventh inning was not kind to the Shelter Island Bucks on Sunday night when they traveled to Riverhead to take on the Tomcats. And it cost them first place in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

Coming into the game, both teams were tied for first in the HCBL. For most of the game, it looked like the Bucks would be the team walking away with the top spot, but that changed when the Tomcats scored three runs scored in the bottom of the seventh from sloppy play by the Bucks.

Riverhead’s first batter reached after a ground ball went through the legs of the Bucks’ third baseman and the next Tomcat batter was hit by a pitch. After the Bucks recorded one out, both runners moved up thanks to a passed ball. This allowed one run to score on a groundout to second base and set up the other to score on a shallow double to left field that dunked in between the Bucks’ third baseman and left fielder.

The Bucks got out of the inning after that without allowing any more damage. But what had been a 4-3 Bucks lead turned into a 5-4 Tomcats lead.

The Bucks had struck early in Riverhead, with their first two batters in the order making noise as soon as the game started. Bucks’ leadoff batter, shortstop Justin Jones of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, started the game off with a single then stole second to put himself in scoring position. Bucks’ number two hitter and Jones’ UNLV teammate, center field Cody Howard, promptly singled to left to score Jones and the Bucks were up 1-0.

But not for long. A Tomcats two-run homer in the home half put Riverhead back on top. In the top of the fourth, left fielder Kevin Brantley of Hofstra University doubled to left and scored on an overthrown ball to third. The Bucks then took the lead back in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Mac James of the University of Oklahoma and an error by the Tomcats shortstop that allowed another run to score.

After the game, Bucks’ Manager Johnny Hernandez was frustrated with the outcome. “Today we gave them another game,” he said. “That’s probably the fourth or fifth game we’ve given away this year.”

Hernandez did note that a lot of the Tomcats’ scoring in the critical seventh inning was uncontrollable and the Bucks didn’t do too many things wrong to allow it to happen. He pointed to the Tomcats’ run scoring double that just dropped in between the two Bucks’ fielders and said that hits like that are going to happen.

The loss moved the Bucks back into second in the league standings, one game behind the Tomcats, with a 10-8 record.

The Bucks never would have had the chance to play for first in Riverhead Sunday night if not for a big home win Friday against the Southampton Breakers at Fiske Field. In that game, the Bucks also lost a lead but managed to fight back and come away with a win.

The Island boys took a 4-2 lead into the top of the seventh before the Breakers did some damage. A walk, a throwing error on a play at second base and a passed ball allowed the visitors to put runners at second and third with no outs. Two infield singles by the Breakers tied the game before another infield single and one to left loaded the bases with just one away.

With two lefthanders due up for the Breakers, Hernandez went to his bullpen and brought in southpaw Alex Katz of St. John’s University who was all clutch, striking out two, leaving the bases loaded for the Breakers.

After the game, Katz credited one pitch that shut down the Breakers. “My slider was really working today,” he said. “That was my out pitch.”

The Bucks answered in the bottom of the seventh. Jones kicked things off with a one out infield single before Howard then followed with a ground rule double. Designated hitter Joe Burns of St. John’s University then came through hitting a RBI single to score Jones and give the Bucks the lead again. A sacrifice fly by first baseman Jimmy Jack of Loyola Marymount University plated Howard and put the Bucks up 6-4.

The Breakers then went quietly in the top of the eighth and ninth innings to secure the Bucks win.

The Island boys will look to retake first place in the HCBL this week during a slate of four games, taking the field Tuesday and Thursday at home with Tuesday’s game starting at the usual time of 5 p.m. Thursday’s game will be a special morning game on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m.