A mid-summer eve’s party, Shelter Island style

One of the highlights of the summer season is coming Saturday, July 27 when The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve’s 30th Annual Dinner Dance kicks off on the Mashomack Manor’s grounds.

The theme this year is ” Soaring over Mashomack: Three Decades of Conservation.”

The festive summer soiree gets underway with cocktails and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. The fun continues with dinner and dancing to Crispin Cioe’s “Cracked Ice” at 7 p.m. followed by a live auction with guest auctioneer restaurateur Jimi Rando of Sweet Tomato’s at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $300 and are still available. Call the Mashomack Preserve office at 749-1001 for reservations.