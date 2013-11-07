A look back: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

No-spray deal? Mosquito man says no

Despite its autonomy in many aspects of life, Shelter Island learned in July 2003 that it couldn’t opt out of spraying to control the mosquito population. The Suffolk County Vector Control unit said that when a situation is considered a health crisis, its right to spray supersedes any local rulings. The county has the right to spray on both public and private properties, Domenick Nigivaggi, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, told town officials. A person with health problems resulting from the spraying, on the other hand, can have his property placed on a “do not spray” list. Town Supervisor Art Williams said he had thought the town had the authority to ban spraying in response to complaints from residents. But he asked Mr. Nigivaggi to attend a meeting here to explain the rules when he learned that the county had authority to spray despite any town resolution.

POSTSCRIPT: This summer, there are warnings from Manhattan to the East End about West Nile virus carried by mosquitoes, so residents can expect there will be spraying done to try to control the problem.

20 YEARS AGO

C&D carting bids sought

In one of the first steps to complete closure of the Shelter Island landfill before new federal regulations set in, the Town Board voted to seek bids for the off-Island carting of construction and demolition debris. The board included in the bid specifications for handling household rubbish so residents would still have the ability to dispose of large items such as mattresses and sofas. But such disposal was no longer going to be free because residents had to offset the costs of having the items carted off-Island..

POSTSCRIPT: While there are still those who might like to return to the days of burning and dumping co-mingled materials, systems in place now are more environmentally friendly.

30 YEARS AGO

Dr. Peter Kelt opens practice

In July 1983, Dr. Peter Kelt opened a Shelter Island medical practice. He had just completed his internship and family practice residency program at University Hospital in Stony Brook and had plans to move to Silver Beach with his wife and two children.

POSTSCRIPT: Dr. Kelt still practices on Shelter Island.

50 YEARS AGO

Republicans to name slate

In July 1963, Republicans were gearing up to name their slate for the upcoming local election and it was clear that incumbent Supervisor Evans Griffing would get the nod. Conversely, Democrats, with far fewer registered voters on the Island, couldn’t come up with anyone to oppose Mr. Griffing, assuring him a sixth term.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, incumbent Democratic Supervisor Jim Dougherty is running without Republican or Conservative opposition. An independent candidate could still jump into the race up to August 20, but there are no rumblings indicating that’s likely to happen.