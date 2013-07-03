3 arrests on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Yaritza Ramirez-Garcia, 29, of Greenport was arrested at about 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12 and charged with petit larceny, following an investigation. The defendant was processed at police headquarters and released on $100 station house bail. She was given an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Dean A. Gallaso, 45, of Miami Beach, Florida was arrested on Shore Road on Sunday, July 14 at about 5:30 p.m. and charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. His arrest followed a complaint regarding violation of an order of protection. Mr. Gallaso was arraigned in

Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 cash bail.

As part of a Stop DWI enforcement program, 13 vehicles were checked, resulting in one arrest. Jean Pierre DeDalmas, 23, of Rye, New York was driving on Manhanset Road on Monday, July 15 at about 2:30 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Mr. DeDalmas was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Etan Z. Goldman, 39, of New Rochelle was given a summons on July 9 off Crescent Beach for operating a boat within 100 feet of a swimming area.

On July 10, Marvin O. Garrido, 25, of Greenport was ticketed on Cartwright Road for unlicensed operation and for creating unnecessary smoke.

Jeffrey R. Verhalen, 37, of Dallas, Texas was ticketed on July 14 for operating a boat at an imprudent speed, creating a wake off Buoy 12 in Shelter Island Sound.

Michael G. Gaynor, 48, of Bridgehampton was given a summons in West Neck Harbor on July 14 for operating an unregistered motorboat.

TCOs issued 34 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

A small dog was reported at large in a Center yard on July 9. It was picked up by police who called the dog’s owner with a warning that she would get a summons the next time the dog was loose.

A caller told police on July 9 that fireworks were being shot out of a vehicle in West Neck. Police patrolled the area and subsequently located the vehicle. The driver was not aware that fireworks were illegal in New York State. One firework was turned in to police for destruction.

The fire chiefs responded to a call about a smell of smoke at a home in the Center on July 10; there was no sign of smoke or fire.

A caller reported a person shooting a firearm at a location in Menantic on July 10. The police were told the location was more than 500 feet from any residence — a DEC requirement for recreational use as well as hunting.

Graffiti was reported on the ice machine at Schmidt’s Market on July 11.

A caller reported on July 11 that a leak in the propane connection to the grill had caught fire. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Police were informed on July 12 that a swimmer, attempting to retrieve a dinghy, was being assisted by the operator of a boat off Mashomack. Police took the swimmer to the Medical Center.

A caller in Silver Beach told police on July 12 that a boat had sunk off his dock. Police took the boat to the impound yard.

On July 12 a resident reported returning to the Island for the weekend and finding the glass panel of a sliding door had been shattered.

Police determined that a bird had flown into the glass; there was no sign of any criminal activity or forced entry.

Loud music at a residence in Shorewood was reported at 2:50 a.m. on July 13. There were people at a pool with the radio turned on. The music was turned off.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at La Maison Blanche on July 13 at 1:45 a.m. The volume was lowered.

A downed tree limb in Cartwright blocked a roadway on July 13, and on the same day, a limb in West Neck blocked a roadway there. On July 14, a tree fell across the roadway in the Heights. The Highway Departments were notified.

A boater used his cell phone on July 13 to tell police he was lost in the fog off Mashomack Preserve. Police assisted him in navigating back to Three-Mile Harbor.

On July 13 police investigated a domestic situation in the Heights.

Also on the 13th, police responded to a domestic dispute in West Neck.

At 1:45 a.m. on July 14, loud music was reported at a Shorewood residence; the music was turned off.

A smell of burning electrical wire was reported at a Center residence on July 14. The Fire Department located a charred circuit protector and outlet. LIPA was notified.

A pit bull was reported at large in Menantic on July 14; police located the dog and returned it to its owner. A second dog at large report was received the same day in Silver Beach but the dog was gone when police arrived.

On July 14, police removed a dog locked in a car in West Neck and returned it to the owners, with advice about caring for animals when the temperature was very high.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished an oven fire at a residence in West Neck on July 15.

Following a July 15 report of an illegal mooring in Silver Beach, a marine unit will attach a buoy to a winter stake, currently only visible at low tide.

Police responded to a report that a pulley system had been installed on his property illegally on July 15.

On July 15, police investigated a dog’s welfare in Hay Beach

Three burglary alarms were activated on July 9 and July 11 — one at a home in Silver Beach, where there was no sign of any criminal activity.

An alarm at Dandy’s Liquors was set off by mistake and a residential alarm in the Center was set off by using the wrong code.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to six automatic alarms on July 11, 14 and 15. Burnt food caused one at a home in Menantic; a faulty sensor set off a residential alarm in Silver Beach; and a second Silver Beach alarm was activated by cooking in the kitchen. Extreme heat in the attics of Center and Menantic residences caused two alarms. The source of what set off an automatic alarm at the Perlman Music Program could not be determined.

A medical alarm was activated while being tested on July 11.

A carbon monoxide alarm was set off in the Heights on July 14 due to a faulty detector. The SIFD responded.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 9, 11, 12 and 13. An aided case was reported on July 15 but medical attention was refused and the call to EMS was cancelled.

Many of the more than 80 incidents reported during the week are not included here. They include a vehicle reported speeding, animal incidents, lost and found property, keys locked in vehicles, disabled vehicles, a false 911 call, among others.