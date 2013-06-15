Who benefits from money raised at the 10K?

The Shelter Island 10K is more than a celebrated athletic event known all over the world.

It’s also a fund-raiser that has provided financial support close to home for the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund, Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and East End Hospice.

10K Community Fund

Since its inception in 1981, the Shelter Island 10K has generated more than $600,000 in race proceeds to benefit regional organizations.

But locally, the race has generated more than $128,000 for the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund. This benefits the Shelter Island community, including scholarship recipients, youth programs and community organizations. Shelter Island High School seniors are among the many who benefit from the 10K. The 10K Community Fund grants sizeable scholarships to graduating seniors, thanks to matching funds given annually by Ken and Donna Wright of Shelter Island.

Funds generated by the 10K have helped maintain basketball courts and a local playground. Money has gone to support Project FIT, the Island’s physical recreation center, to provide school sports uniforms and to pay for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts activities. The Scouts have been perennial volunteers for the Shelter Island 10K.

Money has gone to programs to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, including the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Project EXCEL; Red Ribbon, the nation’s oldest drug abuse prevention program; and TOMA, a drug education program.

Community groups supported by race proceeds include the Shelter Island Historical Society, the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team, the Shelter Island Public Library, the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve, the American Legion’s Mitchell Post 281 and local senior citizens’ programs.

Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead has transformed the lives of young men on the East End, including some from Shelter Island. Timothy, the brother of Thaddeaus Hill, the executive director of the ranch, died tragically in 1972 but his dream of a farm home for troubled boys lived on in the ranch his family founded and has run for more than 35 years.

It has been part of the 10K run story for eight years now but what many 10K regulars may not know is the close relationship between the ranch and a key Island family. Cliff Clark, co-founder of the Shelter Island 10K and president of South Ferry Company, is the vice president of the ranch’s board of directors. His father, Bill Clark, was vice president of the ranch board for 11 years before him.

The ranch organization was formally established in 1976 and its first house for boys opened in 1980. In addition to its resident program, the camp offers a counseling center and a day camp for local kids. For more information on the ranch, visit timothyhillranch.org.

East End Hospice

The 10K board of directors values the commitment of East End Hospice to help patients and families during their most trying times. The organization has been a race beneficiary for the past seven years.

East End Hospice is a New York State-certified hospice serving terminally ill patients and their families on the East End. No patients are ever denied services due to inability to pay, leaving hospice with an annual deficit of more than $850,000 and a continuing need for financial support.

In addition to end-of-life care, the hospice also provides bereavement counseling, community education and a free-of-charge summer day camp on Shelter Island called Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. For more information on hospice, call 288-8400 or visit its website, eeh.org.

Reach Within

When Karen Lawson heard about this year’s Shelter Island 10k theme, “Overcoming Obstacles,” she knew her Reach Within team had to be part of it, especially at a time when the original Reach Grenada group is expanding its own base to communities beyond that tiny Caribbean Island to help improve the emotional wellbeing of abused or abandoned children.

Organizing a team of runners who are raising funds to support both the original and expanded goal of the charity, Ms. Lawson is hoping to be able to reach out to more children with programs that will prove uplifting in their goals to overcome the obstacles in their lives.

The organization grew out of tragedy. Ms. Lawson and her late husband Bart Lawson always loved Grenada — the temperament of the people and the beauty of the island — she said. Mr. Lawson became an ambassador at large to Grenada and worked to improve the lives of children there, spearheading efforts to build playgrounds and other facilities that would stand as beacons of hope. At 54, Mr. Lawson was in Grenada to receive an award for his efforts when he succumbed to a heart attack.

His widow was determined to carry on his work and formed the New York-based Reach Grenada that has continued to raise money for projects aimed at helping the children of Grenada. This year, she hopes to take the model that has worked so well in Grenada to other communities with similar needs.

Besides the money being raised by 25 runners, who have tapped their individual backers for support, Reach Within is holding a silent auction on race day at the Dering Harbor home of Patrick Parcells and Annbeth Eschbach. The auction includes such items as a trip to an Italian vineyard; a week-long trip to Grenada, including a visit to the Belmont Estate cocoa plantation; and a fishing trip and picnic luncheon in Southampton. Ms. Lawson is hoping Reach Within will garner funds so vital to its goals.

The organization’s website atreachgrenada.org offers more background on both current and future activities.