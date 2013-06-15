Letter: Welcome to the 34th Annual Shelter Island 10K

Welcome everyone:

We wish you all good weather, personal bests and the joy of seeing old friends and meeting new ones while running in what we’re proud to say is the most beautiful course you will ever run.

The race continues to assist three very worthy charities: the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund, the East End Hospice and the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Once again, we’re honored to have Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers as our invited guests. This year, newcomer Dick Beardsley joins us as well. In 1982, Dick and Alberto Salazar battled for more than two hours in what was the most exciting men’s finish in the history of the Boston Marathon. We profile Dick, his struggles and triumphs, in this year’s journal.

The theme of this year’s run is “Overcoming Obstacles” and all three of these great guests can share important life experiences where determination and strength of spirit helped them overcome adversity.

For the 2013 race we also welcome “Reach Within” runners. This foundation, founded by Karen Lawson in memory of her late husband, Ambassador Bartholomew Lawson, helps improve the emotional and social well-being of abused and abandoned children in Within.

Reach Within works with children residing in care homes. Many are victims of physical, sexual and /or emotional abuse, neglect and abandonment. The foundation’s programs equip these children with the tools necessary for harmonious, hope-filled lives.

Karen Lawson, a Shelter Island homeowner, started this foundation to keep her husband’s work and memory alive for their three children who were quite young when their father passed away. Her good friends, the Purcells of Dering Harbor, have supported her efforts, and Patrick is presently a board member of the foundation.

Enjoy your run. We wish you the best and invite you to come to the new post-race party. This year, there will be with less waiting time, all provided for by our gracious hosts from the Island Boatyard and SALT restaurant. Shop in our local stores — remember, it’s Father Day weekend. Be thankful and remember our servicemen and women as you run along “Joey’s Mile,” honoring Shelter Island son, Lt. Joseph Theinert, killed in action three years ago in Afghanistan.

Finally, overcome any obstacles you may have. To all our fathers, Happy Father’s Day. Have a great day.

Mary Ellen Adiepietro, race organizer