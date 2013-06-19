Town to mark underwater rock formation in Dering Harbor

Now hear this.

There’s a previously uncharted large rock in Dering Harbor that you’ll want to avoid while Shelter Island Town officials take steps to mark it with a buoy so you don’t slam into it accidentally.

Councilman Peter Reich joined Bay Constable Butch Labrozzi and Police Officer Walter Richards Monday in investigating the location — 325 feet off the dock belonging to Ed and Eileen Deutsch of 62 Winthrop Road.

The investigation came on the heels of a report of a sailboat on a mooring hitting an obstruction, Councilman Reich said. Using a fish finder, he sent down an underwater camera to inspect and identified the rock that runs approximately 12 feet across and has a flat top. Water depth was about 11 feet when he took his readings Monday and the rock was 7 feet at mid-tide, making it 6 feet below the surface at low tide and 4 feet above the harbor bottom, he said.

He intends to notify “ActiveCaptain,” a navigational guide used by many sailors, as well as marking the rock with a buoy to avoid sailors from hitting it in a high wind when the currents are moving in a direction that could make it a threat.

Because the rock is in an area where there are many moorings, Mr. Reich said he sees no danger of a boat hitting the rock at a high speed.

But he said it would cause a good jolt if a boat slammed into it, even at a low speed.

Many rock formations aren’t marked on charts because 90 percent of soundings were done in the 1920s, decades before electronics were in use to locate them, Mr. Reich said.