Three DWI arrests on the police blotter for the week



Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Susan M. Sheppard, 60, of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue on Saturday, June 15 at around 2:25 a.m. when she was stopped by police for not moving safely from the lane. After further investigation, she was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

On Saturday, June 15 at about 10:45 p.m., Leigh D. Notley, 38, of Shelter Island was stopped at a police road check on North Ferry Road and subsequently arrested for DWI. He was also charged with driving without a license. He was arraigned before Judge Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

Natalia K. De Delmas, 19, of Rye, New York was stopped on West Neck Road on Sunday, June 16 at about 3:50 a.m. for operating a scooter with a passenger who was not wearing a helmet. Following an investigation, she was arrested and charged with DWI. Ms. De Delmas appeared in court, Judge Rosenblum presiding, and was released on $1,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Edward C. Barber, 25, of Watertown, Connecticut was ticketed on June 15 for having an unregistered boat in Dering Harbor.

On June 16, Sumner L. Murphy, 22, of New York City was given a summons for operating a motorcycle on West Neck Road without a helmet.

Kevin M. McCafferty, 57, of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on June 17 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Seventeen parking tickets were issued by the department’s summer TCOs during the week.

ACCIDENTS

A vehicle belonging to Jon P. Otis of New York City was parked in the lot at White Oak nursery on a downhill grade on June 15. The parking brake was not engaged and the vehicle rolled down and hit a parked pickup truck belonging to Richard Clark. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the front of Mr. Otis’ vehicle and the rear of Mr. Clark’s.

Earl J. Reiter of Shelter Island was driving around a road block on June 15 when he damaged a road sign, also causing minor damage to the passenger-side of his vehicle. He repaired the sign post the next day.

Also on June 15, a caller reported that a vehicle had been driven off the roadway and had hit a small tree on Fred’s Lane. The driver had left the scene of the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a downed tree on wires on South Ferry Road on June 11. LIPA was advised. A downed tree blocked a Hay Beach roadway on June 16 and a tree that came down at Second Bridge on the same day was removed by the Highway Department.

A dog at large was reported on Hay Beach on June 11; a dog was seen loose in the Center on June 13 and had returned home when police arrived. Two dogs were reported on a Harbor View property on June 16; police spoke to the owner who said he would keep the dogs on his property.

A petit larceny was reported in Silver Beach on June 11.

Police investigated an employer/employee dispute on June 12.

A person was advised by police on June 12 that a problem was civil in nature and to contact Justice Court about filing a claim.

On June 13, police received information about a possible Internet scam.

A caller was advised on June 13 to refer a payment problem to civil court.

Police responded to a dispute in the Center on June 13.

On June 14, police responded to a case of reported harassment.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police responded to a parking complaint in the Heights on June 14.

There was a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach on June 14 at about 11 p.m. The wind speed was too high to conduct a noise investigation but the volume was turned down. There was a second call about loud music at the restaurant on June 16 at 2:35 a.m.; the music was turned off.

On June 14, an extra patrol was on Shore Road in West Neck for a small fireworks display that was part of a wedding rehearsal.

A burglary in the Center was reported on June 15.

Police received an anonymous report on June 15 of a person driving erratically in Hay Beach. The driver was located and advised to drive more carefully.

On June 15, police received a report of vehicles parked illegally on Duvall Avenue. Police were delayed in responding but found no violations on arrival.

A call about a case of petit larceny in the Heights was received on June 15.

On June 16, a caller told police about an intoxicated driver in the Center; the driver was not located.

A small bird got stuck on a “sticky board” in a Menantic garage on June 17. Police removed the bird.

A Heights caller reported on June 17 that a 50-foot sailboat was on his commercial mooring near Third Bridge. Using an underwater camera, police saw the boat hitting against a very large rock. A hazard buoy may have to be installed.

A call about an open door at a West Neck residence was received on June 17. A cleaning crew was on the premises and there was no sign of a break in.

A carbon monoxide alarm was set off at a home in Hay Beach on June 14. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and reported that the alarm was defective.

The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm in the Center on June 17, set off by a faulty sensor.

Two burglary alarms were activated on June 15 and again on June 17 at the same residence in Silver Beach. Both were the result of false alarms.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 11, 14, 15 and 17.