This week in Shelter Island history: A look back at the 2003 race

10 YEARS AGO

1,200 expected to run in 24th annual SI 10k

That was the story in 2003 based on pre-registrations in advance of that year’s race. There were a dozen elite runners expected to participate that year, including Janelle Kraus-Nadeau, who competed for a spot in the 2008 Olympics, only to be downed by a hip injury that blocked her participation in the final trials. The event 10 years ago was very much like the current one with a pre-race pasta party on Friday night and a post-race party Saturday night, that year at Wade’s Beach.

POSTSCRIPT: Ms. Kraus-Nadeau, who now lives in Madison, Connecticut, returns to Shelter Island again as she has throughout the years. With more than 1,000 racers already registered and lots more expected on Saturday when the weather forecast calls for sunshine, organizer Mary Ellen Adipietro is optimistic that the number of participants will soar.

20 YEARS AGO

Democrats announce slate for 1993

To those who remember Glenn Waddington’s run for town supervisor on the Conservative and Independence party lines in 2011, it might surprise you to know that 20 years ago, he sought election to the Town Board as a Democrat. That year, the Democrats cross-endorsed Republican Sharon Kast for a second open seat on the Town Board. Party Chairman Joseph Read said at the time that the Democrats weren’t looking to establish a dynasty or seize control of the Town Board, but simply hoping to come up with the best choices for seats. Both Mr. Waddington and Ms. Kast were successful in their bids for Town Board seats with figures showing that 80 percent of those who cast ballots chose Mr. Waddington for one of the seats.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Waddington hasn’t decided whether he’ll run against Democratic Supervisor Jim Dougherty this fall or take a pass. But he has indicated that he expects to be back in the game next time if he doesn’t enter the race this year.

30 YEARS AGO

Heights group bans vendor

A mobile food vendor who was parking at both North and South ferries and Shelter Island beaches was banned from continued use of the North Ferry parking lot from which the owners were selling hotdogs, donuts, coffee and other fast foods when the North Ferry Board of Directors decided that the mobile van posed a threat to public safety and created a potential liability for the ferry company. Some HPOC members argued that other such vendors had been allowed in years past, but the board vote was firmly against allowing “Picnic Hamper” to continue to operate there.

POSTSCRIPT: Just a year ago, a would-be vendor inquired about the possibility of being allowed to sell ice cream at Shelter Island beaches from a small cart. It wasn’t a formal application, so the Town Board didn’t have to take any action. But there was grumbling about possible competition such a business would pose to the Tuck Shop and The Whale’s Tale. The idea hasn’t resurfaced this summer.

50 YEARS AGO

Heights to get new post office

It was 50 years ago this month that a contract was signed with a New Jersey company hired by the Post Office to build a new building in Shelter Island Heights. It was expected that work wouldn’t begin on the new structure for about two months. Shelter Island Hardware’s Fred Koelsch had plans to acquire the building that was being used as a post office and to move the structure across the street. But even after the move, Postmaster Kay Bittner and her staff were planning to continue to use the building until the new structure was completed.

POSTSCRIPT: That the tiny Island has two separate post offices is both a joy and a pain to locals. They love having the choice of where to get their mail, but are frustrated with ongoing efforts to straighten out confusion that has some mail being returned to senders because of today’s self-correcting software that tweaks addresses, often dropping the word Heights from an address. That often results in mail being sent to the Center Post Office.