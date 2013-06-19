Sunset Beach asks for Bastille Day party permit

If you’re looking to say ‘Vive La France’ at Sunset Beach July 14, you’ll probably have to take a bus.

Steven Jauffrineau, general manager of Sunset Beach, asked the Town Board at its Tuesday work session for a permit to hold a Bastille Day Party at the restaurant and hotel that will include several bands and an influx of parking.

The party will be open to the public. Mr. Jauffrineau asked for the party permit to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Music will be provided by three or four small bands behind the hotel with amplifiers and speakers facing the bay and not the Heights. There will also be sound baffles to diffuse the noise, Mr. Jauffrineau said.

But his request for special consideration for parking hit a snag. The hotel would like to change, for one day, the parking restrictions of only sticker-bearing vehicles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the event, so partygoers can park close to the hotel. Mr. Jauffrineau expected the hotel’s parking will be filled.

The hotel offered a donation to the town’s Emergency Medical Services and 10 percent of all proceeds from the event to the EMS.

Councilman Peter Reich noted that Sunday, July 14 was the back-up date for the Chamber of Commerce fire works, slated to go off Saturday, July 13. Councilman Ed Brown crunched some numbers and found it could be a parking nightmare if both events occurred simultaneously.

Mr. Jauffrineau was agreeable to Town Attorney Laury Dowd’s suggestion of either having a staging area for guests and then busing them to the beach, or moving up the time of the party to 5 p.m., or both.

The board took the permit matter under consideration.