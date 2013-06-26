Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the May 20 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Jose Z. Canales of Central Islip was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $85 for speeding, reduced from 50 mph in a 40-mph zone to 45 mph.

Christopher P. Clark of St. James was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 35 hours of community service. A charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs was dismissed.

Michael L. Colligan of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 60 mph in a 40-mph zone. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Andrew J. Crittenden of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for throwing refuse on a roadway.

Nelvin O. Cruz Ventura of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license. A cellphone violation was dismissed.

Heather M. O’Brien of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone. She completed 14 hours of community service.

Keith B. Surerus of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $400 for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He received a six-month license suspension and three year’s probation. A taillight violation and charges of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and possession of marijuana were dismissed.

Carol L. Tintle of Lloyd Harbor was fined $50 plus $35 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 53 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Jose Martinez and Alejandro Gonzales of Shelter Island were fined $600 for a town code violation of not having a permanent fence. A fence enclosure violation was dismissed.

Six defendants were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 16 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys; six by mutual consent and one for a status check.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Two cases were adjourned until later court dates — both at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.