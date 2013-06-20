Scoreboard installed at Fiske Field for Friday's game

Town Highway Department workers installed a new remote-controlled electronic scoreboard at the far end of Fiske Field Wednesday morning that will replace cardboard signs that have recorded hits, runs and strikes and outs during last year’s Shelter Island Bucks opening season and the beginning of this second year.

The Bucks are slated to host the Center Moriches Battlecats Friday and team organizer Dave Gurney is hoping that the scoreboard could be connected and lit up by then. The only step that remains is for the electrician to hook it up, he said.

The scoreboard was purchased with about $9,000 in contributions that came from community residents. Original plans had called for installation by last fall. But delays in coordinating the work of various contractors and in deciding the most appropriate location to put the scoreboard meant starting this second season with the cardboard scores in place.

The fields were upgraded at no cost to the Shelter Island School District to accommodate the Bucks games and a new backstop and improvements to dugouts are planned for later this year, according to team general manager Cori Cass said.

The scoreboard and other improvements will serve school teams as well as the Bucks.

On Monday, June 24, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League will be hosting its golf fund-raising event at Gardiners Bay Country Club where luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and competitors tee off promptly at 1 p.m., Mr. Gurney said.