Schmidt's Market open for business in the Center

The much-anticipated opening of Schmidt’s Market kicked off at 6:30 a.m. today on North Ferry Road next to the post office in the Center.

By 10 a.m. the bright, spacious replacement for Fedi’s was bustling with Islanders stopping in to grab coffee or shop at the extensive produce stations and three-sided deli counter and butcher section in the back.

Dennis Schmidt, co-owner with his son Daniel, was busy finding a box of tea bags for a customer. “We’re still a work in progress,” Mr. Schmidt said. “You can see we don’t have a front door yet. I’m told it’s on a truck somewhere in the Midwest heading this way.”

Hours for the new shop will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the summer months, Mr. Schmidt said. “We’ll get people in early, around five every day to bake the muffins and get the coffee going.”