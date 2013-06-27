Police blotter: Two arrested, 11 ticketed for the week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Jeffrey W. Reiter, 46, of Shelter Island was driving on Grand Avenue on Wednesday, June 19 at about 11:15 p.m. when he was stopped by police for not wearing a seatbelt and for driving a vehicle without a warning flag. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

On Saturday, June 22, Mary Ann McMahon, 56, of Shelter Island was headed south on North Ferry Road when she hit a vehicle belonging to David O. Binder of Shelter Island, which was parked alongside North Ferry Road. At about 2:15 p.m., Ms. McMahon was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. She was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Ms. McMahon was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

SUMMONSES

Robert B. Crosland, 60, of Montclair, New Jersey was ticketed on North Ferry Road on June 15 for failure to take a pre-screen breath test.

On June 20, Gertraude Atkins, 73, of Shelter Island was given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Robert J. Skypalas, 53, of Northport was on South Ferry Road when he was ticketed for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Alexandra M. Imgruth, 25, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road on June 21 when she was stopped and given a ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Daryoosh A. Farahani, 37, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on June 21 on South Ferry Road for driving an uninspected vehicle.

R. Menjivar-Carvajal, 35, of Southold, was backing out of a driveway on Winthrop Road on June 21. His view was obstructed and he hit a vehicle driven by Roque Ochoa-Lopez, 34, of Southold, who was towing a trailer and heading north on Winthop. There was damage of over $1,000 to the passenger side and front of the trailer.

Mr. Menjivar-Carvajal was given a ticket for failure to give way; Mr. Ochoa-Lopez was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and unlicensed operation.

Gregg H. Feinstein, 51, of New York City was given a summons in West Neck Harbor on June 22 for operating a boat without a safety certificate.

On June 22, Uri Hason, 49, of Hicksville was ticketed off Crescent Beach for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel.

Christopher James Paradise, 21, of Fort Salonga was given a summons off Crescent Beach on June 23 for operating a boat within 100 feet of a swimming area.

Ethan A. Helgans, 23, of Cutchogue was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on June 24 and ticketed for driving with a suspended/revoked registration and without insurance.

ACCIDENTS

Joy B. Bausman of Shelter Island reported on June 24 that sometime during the night a vehicle had run into a fence on her property. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A Heights caller reported receiving harassing phone calls on June 19.

A caller told police on June 19 that a person had driven by a Center location several times at a high rate of speed. Police later located the driver and advised him of the town’s speed limits.

A power outage was reported on June 19; LIPA notified police that about 500 Islanders were without power, which was restored within 20 minutes.

On June 21, a speeding vehicle was reported in West Neck with a person yelling out of it; police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police received a complaint on June 22 that a number of vehicles were parked on a Center field. The owners were advised to move and complied.

On June 22, police documented a case for the courts, civil in nature, which involved an employer/employee dispute.

A possibly drunk driver was reported in Menantic on June 22. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Police on patrol noticed several vehicles parked illegally on Stearns Point Road on June 22. Staff at La Maison Blanche were asked to notify patrons about the posted parking; all vehicles were moved.

Three noise complaints were received on June 22 and 23. On June 22 at about 10:20 p.m., a caller reported loud music at a residence in Silver Beach. Police heard “faint music in the distance”; there were no violations.

At 1:27 a.m. on June 23, a caller complained of loud music at Sunset Beach; the assistant manager turned down the volume.

A group of people were talking loudly on a porch in the Heights on the 23rd at about 2:25 a.m. Police advised them to be more quiet.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on June 22.

Police advised a caller on June 23 that a problem was civil in nature and could be addressed in small claims court.

A Hay Beach caller informed police on June 23 that people were on his private beach; they were advised by police to leave and did so without incident.

Police observed a sailboat was fouled at a mooring in Dering Harbor; a diver from the Shelter Island Yacht Club cleared the mooring.

On the same day, a 75-foot boat stirred up the sea bottom while docking in Westmoreland. The owner told police that there had been an extremely low tide. The boat will be moved to Sag Harbor this summer.

A Center caller reported a possible open burning violation on June 24. Police found a small, contained bonfire; there were no violations.

A petit larceny was reported in Menantic on June 23.

An open door was reported at a Center residence on June 24. Police checked the premises; everything was in order.

A Hay Beach caller reported that persons had set a lit candle into the air in a balloon. They were gone when police arrived.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in Silver Beach and the Center on June 18 and June 21 respectively. One was a false alarm; the second was set off by workers on the premises.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 21, 23 and 24.