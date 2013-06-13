Police blotter: One arrested, two ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

David B. Parker, 56, of Riverhead was arrested on Tuesday, June 4 at about 4:50 p.m. on Jaspa Road. On an active arrest warrant out of Southold Town, he had been charged with menacing. Mr. Parker was released to Southold police without incident.

SUMMONSES

On June 5, Ingrid Celine Lukic, 28, of Nice, France was given a summons on South Ferry Road for speeding — 52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Keith B. Recker, 51, of Shelter Island was also given a ticket on South Ferry Road for speeding — 47 mph in a 40-mph zone — on June 10.

ACCIDENTS

Robin C. Zust of Shelter Island was pulling out of a parking space on Bridge Street on June 8 when Stephen H. Lemberg of Shelter Island was making a turn out of the parking area onto Bridge Street. Ms. Zust signalled but did not see Mr. Lemberg. There was over $1,000 in damage to the left front quarter panel and the undercarriage steering tie rod of Ms. Zust’s vehicle and the front right quarter panel of Mr. Lemberg’s.

Other REPORTS

On June 4, a person created a disturbance at an Island office; he was advised by police that he was not welcome there.

Police responded to a call regarding a vehicle parked in the wrong direction on Bridge Street on June 4. It was gone when police arrived.

Police received a report on June 4 about boats, fishing without lights, blocking the South Ferry slips. Police advised the caller that if the problem continues, a marine unit will be dispatched.

A caller told police on June 5 that a young deer was trapped on a West Neck beach. Police responded and found the deer running along the beach. Another young deer was reported abandoned on a Center property on June 6. Police checked; the deer appeared healthy.

A caller complained on June 5 at 10:10 p.m. that a loud tractor was operating at an unreasonable hour. When police arrived, the machine was being shut down for the night.

A Center caller reported hearing a car alarm on June 5; the alarm was set off because of a possible malfunction.

Police received a complaint on June 6 that the speakers on the baseball field in the Center were very loud. The volume was corrected immediately.

An anonymous caller reported on June 6 that a large dirt pile near a construction project in Hay Beach was creating a road hazard. Police advised a worker at the site to contact the employer about removing the pile.

At about 7 p.m. on June 6, police received a complaint about youths on motorcycles causing noise on a Center property. They were not located but a neighbor’s child was working on a boat engine. The parent will contact the neighbor.

On June 6, police received a complaint about loud music in a Heights apartment. Police spoke with the tenant and the volume was turned down without incident.

A yellow Lab was reported at large on June 6; it was gone with police arrived. On the same day, a dog at large was brought to police headquarters; an owner subsequently reported that his Jack Russell was missing and paid $25 to retrieve the dog from the town kennel.

Police on patrol noticed a partially submerged boat in Silver Beach on June 8. The owner was notified.

An unknown male was on a Heights property taking photos of a dumpster. He was asked to leave and did so without incident.

On June 9, police noticed a door ajar at a Center residence. The building was searched with negative results; the door was secured.

A half-submerged floating dock in Cartwright was reported by police on June 8; the owner was notified.

On June 9, a Menantic caller reported someone on board a boat, who appeared to be attempting to take the boat out without keys. Police left a message with the owner to determine if the person had any association with the boat.

Police responded to a dispute on June 10; neither party wanted police to take any action.

Police were informed by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 9 that a 50-foot sailboat had hung its anchor up on a LIPA cable. The boat’s owner freed the anchor.

A vehicle was reported parked on a Center beach on June 10. The owner was advised about the town code and the vehicle was moved without incident.

On June 10, a downed limb was reported, blocking the northbound lane on South Ferry Road. The Shelter Island Highway Department responded.

Police responded to a call on June 10 about a vehicle blocking a private roadway in Silver Beach. The roadway was clear when police arrived. The incident was apparently part of an on-going dispute regarding a right of way, and no property surveys or other documentation was provided to resolve the issue.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on June 10.

A caller reported on June 10 that a pickup truck was racing around in a Center field. The driver said he was unaware that he was on private property and offered to repair any damage.

The Highway Department was notified of flooding conditions throughout the Island on June 10.

Two automatic fire alarms were activated on June 4 — one in the Center was cancelled prior to police and Fire Department arrival. The second was a false alarm on June 6 at the Perlman Music Program.

A medical alert was set off by accident on June 8.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service response teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 4, 6, 8 and 10.