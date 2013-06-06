Police blotter: 3 arrests, 22 tickets in a busy week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Juan C. Estrada, 41, of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street on Thursday, May 30 at about 3:15 a.m. when he was stopped by police for not moving safely from a lane. He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation and with consumption/alcohol in a motor vehicle. Mr. Estrada was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

On Saturday, June 1 at about 9 p.m., John C. Scheu, 50, of Montauk was stopped by police and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was also held on an active bench warrant out of Southampton Town Justice Court. Following processing at Shelter Island police headquarters, Mr. Scheu was released to the Southampton Town Police.

Following a complaint about a vehicle on the side of a roadway in the Heights, police arrested Keith D. Levy, 32, of New York City, who told police he had hit a fence post. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

Mr. Levy was released on $400 station bail, pending arraignment in Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Police conducted seatbelt enforcement at several locations on the Island during the week. Fourteen motorists were ticketed as a result.

On May 28, William J. Matuska, 27, of Wading River and Thomas M. Bryggman, 56, of Plainview were given tickets on North Ferry Road for driving without seatbelts.

On May 30, the following received seatbelt summonses: Raymond J. Hulse, 22, of Orient; Gerald Desmond, 62, of East Hampton; Aaron Vaughn Johnson, 18, of Shelter Island, Renee P. Robinson, 54, of Shelter Island; and Henry John Hauck, 63 of Tavernier, Florida — all on North Ferry Road; Tamer Pepemehmetoglu, 49, of Greenport and Zachary Bliss, 37, of Shelter Island — on Grand Avenue.

On May 31, Michael Grossman, 22, of Shirley; Michael O. Wallace, 19, of Madison, New Jersey; and Nicholas Nicolosi, 57, of Rocky Point were ticketed for seatbelt violations on North Ferry Road, South Ferry Road and New York Avenue respectively.

William M. Dougherty, 55, of Southold was ticketed on June 1 for a seatbelt violation on Grand Avenue.

Charlotte Deutsch, 59, of Yonkers was given a summons on May 29 on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle without insurance.

On May 31, Andrew Gray Walker, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky was given four summonses on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation, not having a distinctive/secure license plate, not wearing a seatbelt and for driving a unregistered vehicle.

On the same day, Israel de Jesus Alfaro Elias, 46, of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road for not moving safely from a lane. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Larry Haskin, 49, of Staten Island was given a summons on June 1 for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Anthony C. Taormina, 37, of Farmingville and George J. Pfriender, 51, of Shelter Island were ticketed on June 1 for driving while using a cellphones without hands-free devices on Grand Avenue and Smith Street respectively.

Damon A. Basch, 49, of Shelter Island was stopped on June 1 and given a summons on North Ferry Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Jacques Cohen, 52, of New York City was ticketed on June 1 on Smith Street for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Patrick J. Wallace, 37, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on June 3 for speeding on South Ferry Road — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

On May 28, Zoila C. Dickson of Southampton was making a turn onto a driveway on Clinton Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a LIPA meter on a CCA H-frame. In addition to property damage to the meter, there was minor damage to the front bumper and undercarriage of her vehicle.

Janet Gonzalez of Eastport was parked in the South Ferry line on May 28, she told police, when Richard A. Alvarado of Riverhead backed into her vehicle. Mr. Alvarado said he was directed to back up to allow smaller vehicles to board first. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the rear of Mr. Alvarado’s vehicle and to the front of Ms. Gonzalez’ vehicle.

A vehicle registered to Morgan Schiff & Co. of New York City was parked on Shore Road in West Neck when it was hit in the rear, causing over $1,000 in damage. The other vehicle left the scene of the accident; police searched the area for witnesses with negative results.

OTHER REPORTS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm at a residence in the Heights on May 28. The owner had put the contents of an ashtray in a garbage can and it caught on fire. The fire had been extinguished when the SIFD arrived.

A downed wire was reported in Longview on May 29; Verizon was notified.

A caller in the Center reported hearing two gunshots on May 29; police responded but were unable to locate the source.

On May 30, the New York State police received a report of an uninspected truck traveling to Shelter Island on the North Ferry. Police checked three ferries before the vehicle was located. The driver’s license and inspection certificate were both in order.

Police investigated a violation of an order of protection on May 30.

Police received a report of two people smoking marijuana in West Neck on May 30. The area was patrolled with negative results.

On May 30, a Menantic caller told police that a boat was tied up at the resident’s dock; the caller will contact the owner. An illegally anchored boat was reported in Dering Harbor on May 31.

A Center caller told police on May 30 that his Gem car, which was charging at the time, had caught on fire. The fire was extinguished before it reached the residence but there was some damage to the driver’s-side of a second vehicle. The SIFD also responded.

Police investigated a case of child mistreatment on May 31.

Police advised a caller about the definition of the town’s “nuisance law” on June 1.

Three noise complaints were received during the week: On June 1 a caller complained at about 8:30 p.m. that a landscaping crew in the Center was operating a chain saw and other loud equipment at an “unreasonable hour.” When police arrived, the crew had packed up the equipment and was leaving.

At about 10:30 p.m. that evening, a caller reported loud music at a Hay Beach residence. The band had just finished playing at a wedding reception. A complaint was received at 12:40 a.m. on June 2 about loud music at Sunset Beach. Because of the wind, police were unable to do a sound check.

A resident contacted police about campers on Ram Island on June 2. Police advised a camper about the town law, and the person left without incident. The camper was unaware of the law and said there were no signs posted.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on June 2.

Police talked to a dog’s owner after receiving a complaint on June 2 that the dog was barking and running at large on Hay Beach.

The Shelter Island Highway Department reported burning wires in Silver Beach on June 3. The SIFD responded and was on standby until LIPA arrived.

Police received a report of criminal mischief on June 3.

The SIFD responded to two automatic fire alarms — one at a Center residence on May 30, caused by a sensor malfunction; and a second at the IGA on May 31, where there was no sign of fire.

Two burglary alarms were activated at Police Headquarters on June 1 and June 3; the premises were secure on both occasions.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 30 and June 1 and 2.