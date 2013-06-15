Photos: The Island gets ready for another big race day

The race may not be until Saturday, but the Friday before the Shelter Island 10K is still a busy day on the Island as many of the area’s youth and race organizers prepare for the event and the annual pre-race pasta party is held.

Shelter Island eighth and ninth graders from packed 1,500 goody bags for the race under the direction of their adviser Brian Doelger.

Under the direction of Chrys Kestler and Jim Theinert, middle and high school students placed flags for the last mile of the race, designated “Joey’s Mile” in honor of fallen hero Lt. Joseph Theinert, who lost his life in Afghanistan in June 2010. The kids wore t-shirts that said “We remember Joey,” given to them by Joey’s mother, Ms. Kestler. This is the second year they’ve placed over 1,000 flags at the edge of the course on Flag Day.

The pre-race pasta party is hosted by the sixth and seventh graders to raise money for their educational trip to Disney, under the watchful eyes of Betsy Martin and middle school advisor Ginny Gibbs. It’s a chance to meet elite runners, former Olympians and running greats up close and to enjoy some great pasta, catered by the new arrival on the Island, Schmidt’s Market. All food was donated by community members and businesses.