Midnight Musings: Job scare

It’s the time of year when high school and college students are starting their summer jobs, when you see their familiar faces everywhere you go: the Tuck Shop, the pharmacy, Jack’s Marine. I thought I’d share a few of my less-than-stellar moments in the working world.

At 23, I was forced out of a good job and needed a breather. I moved back home. I wanted something completely different and knowing it was temporary, I took a job in downtown Buffalo at a restaurant high atop a bank building, 38 floors high to be exact. Never since have I worked in a place so far off the ground. It’s one of my qualifications for a job: I have to be outside in fresh air in a matter of seconds or minutes, without a stomach-clenching drop in an elevator.

It was my first restaurant job and with no experience, I donned my maroon polyester uniform skirt and jacket, white blouse with a weird bow at the neck, support pantyhose and nurses’ shoes. With the exception of one other tired girl close to my age, I was 30 years younger than anyone else on the staff. I waited on bank executives and middle-management types by day — lots of short-sleeved button-down shirts and brown pants — and worked parties at night. I watched what the other waitresses did, learned what a “dupe” was (the pad used to write orders) and how to carry a tray.

On “Secretaries Day,” which is now “Administrative Professionals Day,” I was given a conference room of secretaries treated to lunch by their bosses and eager to impress each other with their sophistication. One of the girls decided to order a cognac and the rest chimed in, “Oh, I’ll have one too.”

I wrote down each drink: Grand Marnier, Courvoisier, Hennessy, Remy Martin, gave the order to the bartender and watched as he poured them and told me what they were. Seemed simple. I placed them on my cocktail tray: 10 snifters of identical liquids in different shades of amber. I had no idea of what each one was. I was too embarrassed to ask the bartender to tell me again, so I balanced the tray, walked back to the conference room and randomly gave each secretary a snifter of who knew what. My only consolation was that they didn’t know what they were supposed to taste like either.

I worked there for three months, hating every second: 12 to 14 hour days on my feet, exhausted and wearing a uniform that I whipped off the second I punched out. Patience was never a trait I mastered so there were lots of arguments. The only person I liked was the dishwasher, because unlike everyone else just going through the motions in that sorry place, he laughed.

After I quit, I went back to get my last paycheck and stopped in the kitchen to see him. “I miss you,” he said. “It’s boring around here now because no one fights and no one laughs.”

In June, I went to visit an actor friend who lived on the Lower East Side and he mentioned, “We should move to the Hamptons and wait tables, make some real money.”

Light bulb moment.

I returned to Buffalo, packed one suitcase, flew into LaGuardia and took the Long Island Rail Road out to Bridgehampton. The minute I stepped off that train, I knew I was home.

I was alone, didn’t know anyone, and it was the week after the Fourth of July — high season for restaurants. I dressed in my Ralph Lauren linens, brushed out my waist-length blonde hair and applied to the most expensive restaurant I could find. The one that boasted a leatherbound wine list the size of a phone book, filled with red wines that had to be decanted by candlelight.

I got the job, even though during the interview with the owner, I answered all the wine questions wrong. Hired as a “back waiter,” I ran food for two 6-foot men waiters. Every member of the floor staff that summer was blonde. It was the Hamptons, after all.

I saw more celebrities than I’ve seen since. At the end of the shift, while we waited for our tips, we flirted and drank champagne and the other waiters coached me on how to open wine. My old job may as well have been in another lifetime.

I worked throughout the fall, attending the New School in the city. Then came New Year’s Eve. The prix-fixe menu consisted of 12 courses and cost $125 per person, not including champagne — and this was over 25 years ago.

The fifth course was a tart lemon granita, a sublime shaved ice concoction served in a chilled martini glass with a twist of candied lemon. The Italian froth was designed to cleanse the palate and excite the taste buds for the next six courses.

Unfortunately, the kitchen ran out of shaved iced midway through dinner service.

I walked back to the kitchen to collect my 900th tray of food, and the chef, who had become a good friend, caught my eye, grinned and gestured towards the back door. It had snowed the night before so there was still snow in the alley behind the restaurant. The floodlights shone on the owner, dressed in his navy double-breasted suit, with an ice pick in hand, as he kneeled next to a five-gallon bucket, chipping away at the snow. Veins popped out on his forehead — he had a fearsome temper. I backed into the kitchen before he saw me.

No customer was the wiser. They got their granita and the rest of the night went off without a hitch. I hoped he avoided the yellow snow.

I stayed in the restaurant business long after I graduated from college, including owning a small restaurant with my husband in Sag Harbor. I liked the business because I could work anywhere and I loved the hours: I’d write or go to the beach all day, work until midnight and come home with cash. Waiter nightmares notwithstanding, it was a job you left behind when you walked out the door. Working in restaurants taught me skills that have helped me in life: to work hard, stay focused while keeping 10 things in my head at once, to keep calm in difficult situations and to read people, without telling them what you’re thinking.

Now, years later, my son is 17 and says he’ll never work in a restaurant. He works at a boatyard on the Island. I worry about him, though. He spends his days outdoors, likes his boss and works with kids his age, helping happy people and dogs on their boats. At the end of the day, he comes home with a pocketful of tips. He has difficult moments with cranky people but what life lessons is he learning by working in such a place? Where’s the character building there?